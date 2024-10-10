Russian Attempts Replenish Losses In Kharkiv Region Unsuccessful Ukraine's Defense Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv sector of the front, the Russian forces are deploying additional artillery units and resupplying ammunition. Meanwhile, nearly 100 Russian and 60 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed in Kharkiv over the past 24 hours.

This is according to a Telegram update from the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group, as reported by Ukrinform.

"The operational situation in the Kharkiv sector remains complicated but has seen no significant changes. Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to hold off Russian advances. The enemy is attempting to replenish artillery losses by transferring additional artillery units to operational command," the report states.

Near the village of Starytsia, the Russian forces tried to resupply ammunition to front-line positions.

onin

In the past 24 hours, there were four combat engagements in the areas of Starytsia, Hlyboke, Lyptsi, and Vovchansk. The Russian forces launched seven airstrikes with ten guided aerial bombs, conducted 72 kamikaze drone strikes, and shelled the Ukrainian positions 379 times.

According to the press service, in the past day alone, Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 99 Russian troops, 60 units of weaponry and military equipment, 97 personnel shelters, and three ammunition depots.

As Ukrinform reported, total Russian military losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to October 10, 2024, are estimated at around 665,200 personnel, with approximately 1,080 eliminated in the past 24 hours.