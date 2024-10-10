Conference Call Interim Report
Date
10/10/2024 5:30:50 AM
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitation to attend Vitrolife AB (publ) conference call regarding presentation of the interim report Q3, 2024. The presentation will be held in English.
Time: Thursday 24 October, 2024 at 10.00 a.m. CET.
To attend the conference call, please use this LINK to register. After registration, you will be provided with telephone numbers, conference PIN, and personal PIN to access the conference. Your personal data will be processed in accordance with our privacy policy available at: Privacy policy | Vitrolife Group
Register for the call here
Vitrolife Group participants:
Bronwyn Brophy O ́Connor, CEO
Patrik Tolf, CFO
The press release for the interim report will be released at 8.00
CET on the same day.
Before the conference call, presentation material will be available at the company web page.
A recorded version of the telephone conference will be available for seven days on number
+44 (0) 20 3451 9993 (International), access code 5081758#.
Gothenburg, 10 October 2024
VITROLIFE AB (publ)
Contact:
Patrik Tolf, CFO, phone +46 (0) 31 766 90 21
This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.
