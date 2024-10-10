Logicaldoc Unveils Version 9.0: A Leap Forward In Document Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LogicalDOC 9.0: Take advantage of the power of the AI!

LogicalDOC

LogicalDOC integration with Chat GPT. Take advantage of the power of the AI!

- Marco Meschieri, President and Co-founder of LogicalDOCFAIR LAWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The LogicalDOC team proudly announces the release of LogicalDOC 9.0 , a transformative update that enhances user experience through a series of innovative features designed for efficiency and simplicity in document management. This latest version is the result of extensive research, user feedback, and an unwavering commitment to improvement.LogicalDOC 9.0 introduces significant performance upgrades and advanced functionalities that streamline complex tasks, making document handling more intuitive. Among the standout features is the integration with ChatGPT , the AI-powered chatbot developed by OpenAI. This integration allows users to interact with their documents using natural language queries, facilitating tasks such as summarizing content, extracting information, and translating documents. Users can simply select a document and pose questions like,“What is this document about?”-receiving immediate, actionable insights.The update also enhances organizational capabilities with the new integration with Google Calendar. This feature enables users to sync their appointments and meetings seamlessly, ensuring a holistic view of commitments directly within the LogicalDOC interface. By consolidating calendar management, users can streamline their workflows and improve productivity.Security has also been a priority in this release, with the introduction of API Key authentication. This method allows users to generate encrypted API keys for external applications, significantly enhancing security compared to legacy credential systems.Another exciting addition is support for the Markdown file format, allowing users to easily preview and manage Markdown documents, thereby broadening the scope of document types handled within the system.LogicalDOC 9.0 is a result of the dedicated efforts of the development team, aiming to provide users with a more robust, efficient, and enjoyable experience. The introduction of these features marks just the beginning, with even more enhancements on the horizon.For those eager to experience the advancements of LogicalDOC 9.0, a free trial is available now. This update reaffirms LogicalDOC's commitment to fostering user satisfaction and delivering an increasingly comprehensive document management solution.

Luca Spinardi

LOGICALDOC Srl

+1 844-576-0494

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.