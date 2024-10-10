Russians Shelled Post Office In Center Of Kherson At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A post office in the center of Kherson came under fire from Russian at night.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on by the head of the Kherson Regional Postal Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

“At night, a post office in the center of Kherson came under attack by Russian troops,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the hit smashed the windows, damaged the roof, walls and fence, as well as service vehicles. There were no casualties.

As Ukrinform reported, in the Kherson region, on October 9, one person was killed and 10 others were wounded in Russian strikes

Screenshot from the video