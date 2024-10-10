Israeli Occupation's Airstrikes On Lebanon Kills 11 People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- The Israeli forces' have killed 11 more people in various parts of Lebanon, including five Civil Defense fieldworkers from Tyre, said the General Directorate of the Lebanese Civil Defense.

The Directorate reported that the fieldworkers were struck while present inside the Civil Defense center in Dardaghia, south of the Tyre region, as they had prepared to receive rescue calls.

Brigadier General Raymond Khattar, the Director General of the Directorate, added in the statement that the body would continue working "no matter how great the sacrifices."

Furthermore, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) said that two people were killed in the Western Bekaa region east of Lebanon, and four people were killed and one gravely injured in northeastern Lebanon, due to the occupation airstrikes.

The Lebanese Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, that the death toll since the beginning of the war in October 2023 had risen to 2,141 killed and 10,099 wounded. (end)

