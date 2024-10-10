Taxtec Launches Revolutionizing Tax Recovery Services

(MENAFN- Pressat) London and New York, 10 October 2024

TaxTec, the world's first fully digital tax reclamation service is proud to announce its official launch in London and New York. With a focus on the highest levels of for greater efficiency combined with an leading client service model, TaxTec is set to transform the tax recovery market, enhancing returns for institutional investors and their agents.

Founded by Stephen Everard in response to client demand, TaxTec provides ADR Tax Agent, Tax Reclamation and Claims Monetization services to Fund Managers, Insurance Companies, Pension Funds, other institutional investors and service providers including Custodians. This launch signals a new era of AI-enabled tax recovery technology, eliminating manual processes and reducing risk. TaxTec clients recover more tax at lower cost and so enhance their investment returns.

“We are delighted to introduce TaxTec to institutional investors and the wider asset servicing and financial market infrastructure community,” said Stephen Everard, Founder and CEO of TaxTec.“Our goal is to improve investment returns for our clients utilizing the latest technology built by industry experts with a commitment to the highest standards of personalized and pro-active client service.”

What sets TaxTec apart:



AI-enabled full service digital proposition – our all-new platform deploys the latest technological advances, unlocking the future of efficiency and innovation.

Streamlined automated processing – our high levels of automation significantly improve speed, scalability and ensure consistent information quality. Sleek modern user interface – our intuitive client portal has been designed with the client experience at the forefront of our thinking.









About TaxTec

Founded in 2023, TaxTec is set to revolutionize tax recovery for institutional investors and their agents. Utilizing the latest AI-enabled digital technology, our highly automated global tax recovery proposition and client-centric service model maximize reclaim opportunities for our clients across all major markets. TaxTec clients recover more tax at lower cost enhancing their investment returns.

