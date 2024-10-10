عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Explosive Device Falls In Aqaba, No Injuries Reported

Explosive Device Falls In Aqaba, No Injuries Reported


10/10/2024 4:06:31 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct. 10 (Petra) -- An explosive device fell in the southern beach area of Aqaba just before midnight, according to a spokesperson from the Public Security Directorate.
Upon receiving the report, security forces quickly responded to the scene and established a secure perimeter. No injuries were reported.
The Royal Engineering Corps was subsequently tasked with managing the fragments and remnants of the explosive device at the scene.

MENAFN10102024000117011021ID1108765182


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search