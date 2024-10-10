Explosive Device Falls In Aqaba, No Injuries Reported

Amman, Oct. 10 (Petra) -- An explosive device fell in the southern beach area of Aqaba just before midnight, according to a spokesperson from the Public Security Directorate.Upon receiving the report, security forces quickly responded to the scene and established a secure perimeter. No injuries were reported.The Royal Engineering Corps was subsequently tasked with managing the fragments and remnants of the explosive device at the scene.

