Hex Trust Joins Forces with Clearpool to Launch Ozean — The Blockchain for RWA Yield

(MENAFN- Editorial) DUBAI, UAE, 8 OCTOBER, 2024 - Hex Trust, a leading fully-licensed digital asset provider of custody, staking, and trading services has officially joined forces with Clearpool, the leading DeFi credit protocol, to launch Ozean— the blockchain for Real-World Asset (RWA) yield, backed and supported by Optimism. This partnership combines Hex Trust’s industry-leading technology and services, top-tier institutional client base, and regulated infrastructure with Clearpool’s RWA lending expertise to position Ozean as the premier blockchain to unlock the power of DeFi for RWAs, powered by the CPOOL token.



Founded in 2018, Hex Trust provides fully-licensed digital asset custody, staking, and trading services. Hex Trust provides institutional-grade financial solutions to over 270 institutional clients, including banks, funds, exchanges, financial institutions, protocols, dApps, and foundations. With a presence in Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, France, and Italy, Hex Trust has earned a reputation for meeting the strictest regulatory standards and delivering the most secure digital asset solutions on a regulated infrastructure.



“Ozean is a game-changer for the RWA space, bringing together the key ingredients needed for institutional adoption," said Clearpool’s CEO & Co-founder, Jakob Kronbichler. "With Hex Trust’s institutional-grade and fully-licensed infrastructure and Clearpool’s success in DeFi lending, together we’re building the most powerful blockchain to unlock RWA liquidity and usher in the next wave of digital asset innovation."



With the backing of Hex Trust’s deep experience, trusted infrastructure, a wide range of digital asset services, and extensive institutional client base, Ozean is set to become the go-to blockchain for unlocking RWA yield opportunities. Together, Hex Trust and Clearpool will provide the secure, compliant, and scalable framework needed to propel Ozean to the forefront of the digital asset sector.



“We’re pleased to partner with Clearpool in this venture. Hex Trust will bring its vast and growing client base, along with our cutting-edge technology infrastructure, to take Ozean to the next level to unlock this trillion-dollar market opportunity,” said Hex Trust’s CEO & Co-founder, Alessio Quaglini. “The increasing interest in USDX will serve as another key catalyst, which we’ll leverage to further drive Ozean’s ecosystem growth and accelerate adoption.”



Issued by Hex Trust, USDX serves a dual role on Ozean as both a native stablecoin and the native gas token for the chain. At the heart of USDX's reliability is its solid backing, maintained at a steadfast 1:1 ratio against the U.S. dollar or equivalently valued assets. These reserves, primarily consisting of 1-3 month T-Bills, are securely held within the confines of global, tier-1 financial institutions, ensuring that USDX holders can place their trust in the stablecoin's value and resilience.



Clearpool has already achieved impressive traction, originating over $620 million in loans to top-tier institutions, including Wall Street giant Jane Street, publicly-listed companies like Flow Traders, and leading crypto market makers such as Wintermute. Coupled with Hex Trust’s extensive experience serving 270+ global institutional clients and over $5 billion assets under custody attained, this partnership marks a significant step toward establishing Ozean as the leading blockchain for RWA yield, powered by the combined expertise, infrastructure, and connections of both Hex Trust and Clearpool.



Ozean is gaining momentum following its recent partnership with Velodrome as its anchor DEX and integration with LayerZero to transform cross-chain liquidity for RWAs. Additionally, Ozean introduced Oxygen (O2), an advanced liquidity mechanism to provide the essential liquidity needed for the ecosystem's growth.





