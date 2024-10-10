German industrial demands flop

(MENAFN) Germany's sector experienced a significant downturn in August, with new orders for industrial goods plummeting by 5.8 percent compared to the previous month, marking the most substantial decline observed this year. The latest provisional data from the Federal Statistics Office, Destatis, released on Monday, also revealed a year-on-year drop of 3.9 percent in factory orders, which starkly contrasted with analysts' forecasts of a more modest decline of 1.9 percent.



Destatis attributed this sharp decline primarily to a high-base effect stemming from the previous month, which saw a surge in orders in the ‘other vehicle construction’ sector, encompassing the manufacturing of aircraft, ships, trains, and military vehicles. When excluding this volatile segment, the overall decline in incoming orders was slightly less severe, recorded at 3.4 percent.



A breakdown of the data showed that orders for capital goods, which encompass a diverse range of industries from aerospace and defense to construction and engineering, fell by 8.6 percent in August compared to July. Meanwhile, orders for intermediate goods decreased by 2.2 percent, and consumer goods experienced a smaller decline of 0.9 percent.



Interestingly, while orders from outside the Eurozone increased by 3.4 percent, those from Eurozone countries fell significantly, dropping by 10.5 percent. Domestic orders also showed a concerning trend, declining by 10.9 percent.



The downturn in industrial orders is reflective of broader economic challenges faced by Germany, particularly in the automotive sector. In a separate report released on Sunday, Destati s indicated that Germany's industrial output had shrunk in July, largely due to weak performance in automotive manufacturing, which saw an alarming 8.1 percent month-on-month decrease.



As these trends unfold, concerns grow regarding the stability of Germany’s industrial landscape and the potential implications for the country's economy moving forward. With various sectors experiencing contraction, the path to recovery may require careful navigation and strategic adjustments to regain momentum in manufacturing and exports.

