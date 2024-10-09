Bahrain Records Real Economic Growth Of 1.3%

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Manama – National accounts estimates issued by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) showed that the real of the Kingdom of Bahrain increased by 1.3% and by 2.4% at current prices during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the Bahrain News Agency (BNA )

reported.

According to the detailed report, the Authority indicated that the growth is due to the increase achieved by the non-oil sector by 2.8% at constant prices, as the GDP at constant prices reached BD 3722 million and BD 4377 million at current prices during the second quarter of 2024.

The report showed that the activities of the manufacturing sector ranked first in terms of relative contribution to GDP at current prices in the second quarter of 2024, contributing 18.9%, followed by the activities of the finance and insurance sector with a contribution of 16.4%.

According to preliminary estimates of the national accounts, professional, scientific and technical activities achieved the highest growth rate in constant prices at 15.1%, followed by transport and storage sector activities at 12.9% and information and communication sector activities at 11.2% at an annual level in constant prices.

