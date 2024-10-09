2-Ethylhexanol Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2-Ethylhexanol Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's 2-Ethylhexanol Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, AUSTRALIA, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 2-ethylhexanol market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.56 billion in 2023 to $5.97 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to plasticizers production, coating and paint industry, plastic production, surfactants and detergents, chemical intermediates.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global 2-Ethylhexanol Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The 2-ethylhexanol market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing cleaning product usage, shift towards green chemistry, global economic factors, regulatory changes impact, rise in adhesive demand.

Growth Driver Of The 2-Ethylhexanol Market

The growing construction industry is expected to propel the growth of 2-ethylhexanol market going forward. Construction industry refers to the process of planning, designing, assembling, and building physical structures, facilities, or infrastructure. Construction industry uses 2-ethylhexanol as plasticizer in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) in the construction industry for pipes, cables, roofing materials, and flooring.

Which Market Players Are Driving the 2-Ethylhexanol Market Growth ?

Key players in the market include The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Grupa Azoty S.A., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Tianjin Bohua Yongli Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Henan GP Chemicals Co. Ltd., Mosselman S.A., Oltchim S.A., Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, SIBUR International GmbH, Elekeiroz S.A., Shazand Petrochemical Company, The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd., Azotowe KATMdzierzyn, Formosa Plastic Group, Merck KGaA, Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology Co. Ltd., OQ Chemicals, Sinopec, Shandong Jianlan Chemical, China National Offshore Oil Corporation, INEOS Group, Sasol Limited, ExxonMobil Chemical, Evonik Industries AG, Shell plc, Mitsui Chemicals Crop & Life Solutions Inc., PJSC SIBUR Holding.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the 2-Ethylhexanol Market?

Major companies operating in the 2-ethylhexanol market are focusing on innovating products, such as renewable based 2-Ethylhexanol, to provide reliable services to customers. Renewable-based 2-ethylhexanol (2-EH) is a sustainable alternative to fossil-based 2-EH, a versatile alcohol used in a wide range of applications, including plasticizers, coatings, and specialty chemicals.

How Is The Global 2-Ethylhexanol Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Sapphire, Ruby, Emery

2) By Delivery Form: Bulk Containers, Flexitanks, Drums Or IBC(Intermediate Bulk Containers)

3) By Application: Plasticizers, Non-phthalate, Phthalate, 2-EH nitrate, 2-EH acrylate, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Paint And Coatings, Adhesives, Chemicals, Building And Construction, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The 2-Ethylhexanol Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

2-Ethylhexanol Market Definition

2-Ethylhexanol is an 8-carbon branched-chain oxo alcohol having a high boiling point and sluggish evaporation charge. It serves as a sequence terminator in synthesizing condensation polymers and as an intermediate for plasticizers.

2-Ethylhexanol Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global 2-ethylhexanol market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The 2-Ethylhexanol Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on 2-ethylhexanol market size, 2-ethylhexanol market drivers and trends and 2-ethylhexanol market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

