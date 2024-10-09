What’S Important To Me Is To House The People Of St Lucia, Says PM Pierre

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)













St Lucia embraces Eastern European CIP developer accused of organized crime: Bemax LLC – Rockhall development project





How did Bemax begin its relationship with Saint Lucia? The prime answered:“ I don't know.” [...] “The showcased to the world by the of Saint Lucia,” said a UK/European consultant:“unbelievable in foolishness!” –“it's a mockery!”

By Caribbean News Global

CANADA / UK / EUROPE – At the pre-cabinet briefing on October 8, 2024, minister for finance, economic development, youth economy and national security, Prime Minister Philip Pierre, told reports concerning Bemax LLC – Rock Hall Housing Development Project: “ What's important to me is to house the people of Saint Lucia . ”

Great! The language sounds correct, and the intent/policy applauded. However, the optics is a misadventure!

In the article, ' St Lucia embraces Eastern European CIP developer accused of organized crime: Bemax LLC – Rockhall housing development project ' – reference is made to the minister for tourism, investment, creative industries, culture and information, Ernest Hilaire, affirming, at a pre-cabinet briefing, on September 30, 2024, on the status of businessman Aleksandar Mijajlovic, Bemax LLC – Rock Hall Housing Development Project – (Approved enterprise project Citizenship by Investment (CIP), arrest and now stands accused of organized crime throughout Europe, noted in brief:

“We will get as much information as we can about it. I don't know whether the person was questioned, I don't know whether the person was charged. I don't know!

“We are committed to the housing project in Rock Hall. We believe St Lucians need more housing, and St Lucians need more options, and at the same time we will do whatever we can to make sure that we do not expose this country to any, am, you know, any unnecessary, am associations. And will find out! [...].

Press briefing October 8, 2024

Did Minister Hilaire find out and brief Prime Minister Pierre, appropriately?Did Prime Minister Pierre“ threw minister Hilaire under the bus?”

Prime Minister Pierre, said:

“ The minister ( Ernest Hilaire ) said to me that one of the principals in the firm – (Bemax LLC) – got himself arrested for smuggling cigarettes. That's what I was told.

“It happened in January – and there's six months for him to be charged – and as far as I was told – he is not being charged – that means the case has dropped.

“But before he did that, he had already given up his shares in Bemax. ... So he is no longer involved in Bemax.”

PM Pierre reiterated: “What I was told is that the gentleman, in the meantime, has given up his shares when he got himself involved with the law, but it's six months and there has been no case laid against him.”

Proceeding with Bemax LLC

Prime Minister Pierre continued in response to a reporter's question on Bemax LLC – Rock Hall Housing Development Project:

[...]

“What's important to me is to house the people of Saint Lucia, that's what is important to me and when the due diligence of the money that comes has been cleared by the bank – that all that interests me .... and once money is cleared by the bank – I am comfortable with it.”

On due diligence Prime Minister Pierre, said:

“ At the time when the due diligence process was done, there was nothing, as far as my version tells me – there was nothing on the guy.”

The logical question ensues. If businessman Aleksandar Mijajlovic (Nationality Montenegro) gave up his shares; Then, who is the new director/ owner of Bemax LLC?

And more importantly, who is synchronising the Rock Hall Housing Development Project under the CIP St Lucia infrastructure programme in conjunction with the government of Saint Lucia?

“The director will have to be somebody else,” said Prime Minister Pierre, admittedly:“ I don't know .”

And in response to a reporter's question: How did Bemax begin its relationship with Saint Lucia? The prime minister answered:“ I don't know.” [...]

Recurring responses:“I don't know.”

The broader implementation of CIP St Lucia and the government's varied programmes to provide valid information to the public is at best pathetic and pert with recurring responses,“I don't know”!

Participation in these so-called press conferences in view of information and dissemination must be a burden of hardship. At a time when the government is hard-pressed on multiple unfavourable developments on the island, no suitable and sensible information is available from the government of Saint Lucia.

The situation can be called stonewalling! The [non] accountability mechanism built into the government system ostensibly showcases a“massive cover-up.”

The government of Saint Lucia needs to promote greater transparency, accountability, and responsibility to the mantra most acclaimed previously.

“The platform showcased to the world by the government of Saint Lucia,” said a UK/European consultant:“unbelievable in foolishness!” –“it's a mockery!”

Besides that, damming recordings, and evidence, will to be released next week, a Washington insider reviled.“Resolution to CIP St Lucia is absolute. It's time to end this madness.”

GlobalCaribbean

The post What's important to me is to house the people of St Lucia, says PM Pierre appeared first on Caribbean News Global .