Global Electrophoresis Reagents Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Electrophoresis Reagents Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The electrophoresis reagents market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.26 billion in 2023 to $1.34 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for clinical diagnostics, introduction of innovative reagents, growing academic and research institutes, clinical research and biomarker discovery, global market expansion.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Electrophoresis Reagents Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The electrophoresis reagents global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to $1.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of point-of-care testing, shift towards capillary electrophoresis, focus on sustainable reagent formulations, demand for high-throughput analysis, advancements in microfluidic electrophoresis. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements in electrophoresis techniques, adoption of next-generation sequencing (ngs), demand for high-throughput techniques, strategic collaborations and partnerships, integration of artificial intelligence (ai) in data analysis, customization and compatibility.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Electrophoresis Reagents Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver of The Electrophoresis Reagents Market

The rapidly increasing geriatric population is expected to propel the growth of the electrophoresis reagent market. The geriatric population is the number or percentage of people with 60 years of age and older in the total population. Hemoglobin electrophoresis examines haemoglobin levels and is most commonly used to diagnose anemia, sickle cell disease, and other haemoglobin disorders.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Which Market Players Are Driving The Electrophoresis Reagents Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Takara Bio Inc., Sebia Group, The Merck Group, BioAtlas OU, Cytiva, Promega Corporation, Helena Laboratories Corporation, Randox Laboratories Limited, Apacor Limited, Qiagen NV, Hoefer Inc., VWR International GmbH, anamed Elektrophorese GmbH, Alfa Aesar, General Electric Company, Merck Millipore, GenScript Corp., Zymo Research Corp., Omega Bio-tek Inc., Norgen Biotek Corp., Eurofins Genomics LLC.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Electrophoresis Reagents Market Share Analysis?

Product innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the electrophoresis reagents market. Major companies operating in the electrophoresis market are developing innovative products to sustain their position.

How Is The Global Electrophoresis Reagents Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Gels (Polyacrylamide, Starch, and Agarose), Buffer (TAE Buffer, TBE Buffer, and Other Buffers), Dyes (ETBR, SYBR, Bromophenol Blue and Others), Other Reagents

2) By Technique: Capillary Electrophoresis, Gel Electrophoresis

3) By Application: DNA and RNA Analysis, Protein Analysis

4) By End-User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutions, Others End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Electrophoresis Reagents Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the electrophoresis reagents global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Electrophoresis Reagents Market Definition

The electrophoresis reagents refer to a substance or mixture designed to simplify electrophoretic separation and analysis of samples. It separates biological molecules, such as proteins and DNA, from cells. These electrophoresis reagents are chemical entities that facilitate the sample analysis and electrophoretic separation in the process of electrophoresis.

Electrophoresis Reagents Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global electrophoresis reagents market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Electrophoresis Reagents Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on electrophoresis reagents market size, electrophoresis reagents market drivers and trends, electrophoresis reagents market major players, electrophoresis reagents competitors' revenues, electrophoresis reagents market positioning, and electrophoresis reagents market growth across geographies. The electrophoresis reagents global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Electrophoresis Global Market Report 2024



Genotyping Assay Global Market Report 2024



Genotyping Global Market Report 2024



What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.