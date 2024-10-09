Goodfellow Reports Its Results For The Third Quarter Ended August 31, 2024 And Declares A Dividend

For the three months ended August 31, 2024, the Company reported net of $5.8 million or $0.68 per share compared to net earnings of $6.2 million or $0.72 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $140 million compared to $139 million last year.

For the nine months ended August 31, 2024, the Company reported net earnings of $11.0 million or $1.29 per share compared to net earnings of $12.6 million or $1.47 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $385 million compared to $387 million last year.

In the third quarter, seasonal consumer demand remained modest, and as a result, retailers felt no urgency to increase their inventories. However, the supply chain demonstrated stability, ensuring reliable, just-in-time deliveries of building materials. These factors worked in favour of Goodfellow, particularly in its custom job lot capabilities and robust distribution network. In August 2024, Goodfellow acquired strategic hardwood processing assets located in Petersburg and Hazelton, West Virginia, USA. With an experienced staff and efficient production capabilities, the Company expects positive returns from these assets by the second quarter of 2025.

The Board of Directors declared an eligible dividend of $0.25 per share payable on November 6, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 23, 2024. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada). The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

About Goodfellow



Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“GDL”.