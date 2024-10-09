Invesco Ltd. Announces September 30, 2024 Assets Under Management
Date
10/9/2024 4:31:07 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
ATLANTA, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,795.6 billion, an increase of 2.5% versus previous month-end. The firm delivered net long-term inflows of $3.3 billion in the month. Non-management fee earning net outflows were $0.6 billion and money market net inflows were $11.2 billion. AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns which increased AUM by $25 billion. FX and reinvested distributions increased AUM by $5.2 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through September 30 were $1,742.0 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through September 30 were $1,007.4 billion.
|
Total Assets Under Management
|
(in billions)
|
Total
|
ETFs & Index
Strategies
|
Fundamental
Fixed Income
|
Fundamental
Equities
|
Private
Markets
|
APAC
Managed
|
Multi-
Asset/Other
|
Global
Liquidity
|
QQQ
|
September 30, 20241
|
$1,795.6
|
$457.6
|
$290.5
|
$278.5
|
$129.8
|
$117.2
|
$63.1
|
$164.1
|
$294.8
|
August 31, 2024
|
$1,751.8
|
$444.2
|
$284.6
|
$275.2
|
$129.6
|
$113.8
|
$62.8
|
$153.1
|
$288.5
|
July 31, 2024
|
$1,732.0
|
$431.5
|
$278.8
|
$272.1
|
$129.5
|
$114.1
|
$61.5
|
$159.5
|
$285.0
|
June 30, 2024
|
$1,715.8
|
$415.1
|
$272.6
|
$268.8
|
$129.1
|
$112.4
|
$59.6
|
$171.6
|
$286.6
|
|
1
Preliminary – subject to adjustment.
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life.
With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment
teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit .
Category: AUM
|
Investor Relations Contacts:
|
Greg Ketron
|
404-724-4299
|
|
Jennifer Church
|
404-439-3428
|
Media Relations Contact:
|
Andrea Raphael
|
212-323-4202
SOURCE Invesco Ltd.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN09102024003732001241ID1108763745
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.