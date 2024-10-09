Fidesic To Relaunch Fidesic Free At Summit NA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Make Payables Awesome!

Fidesic's Free AP app is being repositioned to make it more convenient for accounting pros to get lightweight AP processing tool and test Fidesic.

- Kevin Pritchard

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fidesic, a leading provider of accounts payable software, has long provided a free version of its software, but now the offer has been improved to not only allow enterprise clients to test Fidesic with real-world invoices, but it is now a truly viable product for businesses with low invoice volume to use as their live accounts payable automation solution. The new Fidesic Free is already available, but the official launch of the product will take place during Dynamics Communities Summit NA in San Antonio, TX, Fidesic announced today.

“I believe that providing our lightweight solution for free is mutually beneficial for us and our clients,” said Fidesic's VP of Product and Growth, Kevin Pritchard.“We never want to sell a software package to someone, only to have them realize three months later that it's not a good fit."

"As a trial for potential Fidesic Pro customers, Fidesic Free allows AP professionals to truly test our product against their processes. For smaller volume companies, Fidesic Free represents a significant cost savings, and supporting other small businesses is a win-win for the entire SMB community,” said Pritchard.

Fidesic Free includes one company setup, 3 users and 100 invoice scans per month. There are transactional fees for payment fulfillment and the free version is capped 100 invoices per month, the company said. Learn More: Fidesic Free AP Automation

The Fidesic AP Service Suite is designed exclusively for Microsoft D365 Business Central and Dynamics GP. That is why Fidesic has chosen to launch the new product at Dynamics Communities Summit NA. Summit NA is one of the largest conferences for Dynamics ERP users in the world.

“We can't wait to see old friends and meet new ones at Summit,” said Pritchard.“It's going to be the perfect venue for this exciting relaunch.”

Fidesic specializes in extending accounts payable functionality for Microsoft Dynamics GP and D365 Business Central. Learn more about the integration points for each of these products at the links below.

Microsoft Dynamics GP Accounts Payable Automation

D365 Business Central Accounts Payable Automation

(###)

About Fidesic

The Fidesic is people who care and software that helps. Fidesic exists to make your accounts payable process better inside Microsoft Dynamics GP and Business Central by focusing on seamless integration with tools that include, the best Invoice Data Capture and Processing, Approval Routing Automation, Payments Simplification and Vendor Management.

Kevin Pritchard

Fidesic

+1 866-439-5884

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.