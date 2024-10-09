SKIMS Signs MOU With Indian Oil Corporation

The MoU was signed between SKIMS and IOC, in presence of Director SKIMS Dr. M. Ashraf Ganie and head Indian Oil Corporation. Other officers from SKIMS including Additional Director SKIMS Dr. Firdous Giri, HOD Hospital Administration Dr. G. H Yatoo, Incharge Collaborations SKIMS & Prof. Department of Nephrology Dr. Muzaffar Maqsood Wani, and senior officers from Indian Oil Corporation were present.

As per the preliminary MoU signed today IOC will provide financial assistance of Rs.46 lakhs for the construction of two shelter sheds for patients.

Director SKIMS Dr. M. Ashraf Ganaie welcomed the Head IOC and officers from IOC and expressed his gratitude to IOC for the initiative to provide support under CSR for various patient care facilities. He said SKIMS will frame IOC on broader areas of patient care as there are many areas where both SKIMS and IOC can work together to benefit patients and Nodal Officer Collaborations SKIMS will work out the plan on broader areas in consultation with IOC.

Director SKIMS underscored the need of such MOU for various services to the patients and said SKIMS is always in the front line to ensure best patient care services.

Additional Director SKIMS Dr. Firdous Giri in his remarks hailed IOC for their support and said their assistance for various patient care facilities will benefit patients.

Dr. Muzaffar Masood and HOD Hospital Administration Dr. Ghulam Hassan Yatoo appreciated the IOC for their support and said SKIMS is open to more collaborations and joint ventures with various organizations to enhance and add to the capacity of the Institute to further improve its services, he added.

Head Indian Oil Corporation present on the occasion thanked Director SKIMS for the support and cooperation and appreciated SKIMS administration for facilitating the process and said IOC will provide more services under CSR to SKIMS to help the patient care management.

