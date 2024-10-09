DPRK Turn Border With South Korea Into Fortress
Date
10/9/2024 3:10:27 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The General Staff of the Korean People's army (KPA) will block
roads and railways with the Republic of Korea and "turn the
southern border of the DPRK into a fortress",
Azernews reports.
"In response to the serious situation, when a military crisis is
growing every day in the area of the southern border of our
republic, fraught with an explosion, the KPA General Staff
announces that it will take practical military measures to
consistently divide the territorial limits under the state
authority of our republic with the territory of the Republic of
Korea," the message says.
Pyongyang is being forced to take these steps, including
numerous military exercises by the United States and South Korea
and the appearance of American strategic assets in the south of the
peninsula.
"Since October 9, construction work will be carried out aimed at
completely tearing up roads and railways on the territory of the
People's Republic of Korea connecting the DPRK with the Republic of
Korea, and at turning defensive structures into a fortress," the
KPA General Staff said. Pyongyang notified Washington at 09:45
local time (04:45 Baku time) about construction work in "sensitive
areas" to avoid misunderstandings.
"In this situation, the decision to permanently block and block
the southern border adjacent to the Republic of Korea, the
unchanging main enemy, is a measure of self-defense, war
containment and ensuring the security of our republic," the DPRK
military stressed.
MENAFN09102024000195011045ID1108763503
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.