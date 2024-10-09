Record 9.3 Million Facing Hunger In The UK

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- A record 9.3 million people - including one in five children - are facing hunger and hardship in the UK, according to an anti-poverty charity. BBC reported.

This is one million more than five years ago, the Trussell Trust said in a new report published today.

Unless changes are made by the government, a further 425,000 people, including 170,000 children, are projected to fall into this category by 2027, it said.

A spokesperson told the BBC that "no child should be in poverty".

The report, The Cost of Hunger and Hardship, external, was published on Wednesday. Trussell Trust worked with economic and public policy experts WPI Economics to analyse government data.

It found that one in seven people across the UK face hunger and hardship and one in five children are growing up under these circumstances. This means that 46% more children are facing hunger and hardship than two decades ago. More than half of people currently facing hardship are living in a disabled family, the report said.

The Trussell Trust said a total of 32% of people in single-parent families face hunger and hardship, and children under four face the highest risk of being in this situation of any age group at 24%.

Having employment is not a reliable route out of hardship, the report concluded, with 58% of people facing hunger and hardship living in a family where someone is working.

The charity is calling on the government to ensure that Universal Credit always covers the basic necessities.

It also called for the Local Housing Allowance to be kept in line with affordable local rents.(end)

nbs











