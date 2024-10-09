Superstar USHER Featured On Digital Billboards That Shine A Light On Afterschool Programs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Clear Outdoor Supporting the 25th Annual Lights On Afterschool with Coast-to-Coast Digital Billboard Campaign in October

Afterschool Alliance and Usher's New Look are joining Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO ) for a broad-based visibility campaign across nearly 2,000 digital billboards as part of the 2024 national Lights On Afterschool

rally. The ads recognize the remarkable work afterschool programs are doing to help young people find their spark through hands-on learning, caring mentors, homework help, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) activities, computer programming, robotics, healthy snacks and meals, job and college readiness, the arts, other fields, and more.

Now in its 25th year, Lights On Afterschool is the only national rally for afterschool programs. Throughout October, programs across the country are holding events at schools, 4-Hs, Boys & Girls Clubs, YMCAs, museums, public parks, community centers, and other venues to celebrate the critical support these programs provide to youth and families. The events send the message that demand for afterschool programs is high, too many youth are without programs, and the end of federal pandemic relief funding will force many programs to close or cut services.

Nearly 25 million children would enroll in an afterschool program, if a program were available to them, according to a 2022 survey of approximately 1,500 parents commissioned by the Afterschool Alliance and conducted by Edge Research. That is the highest number ever recorded. Unmet demand for afterschool programs is significantly higher among Latino and Black children (at 60% and 54% respectively) than among children overall (49%). Cost is the top barrier to enroll, cited by 57% of parents as a reason for not enrolling their child. Ninety percent of parents rate the quality of the program their child attends as excellent or very good.

"My afterschool experience at the Boys & Girls Clubs in Chattanooga, Tennessee is where I found my spark for music – a passion that became my career," USHER said. "That experience is where I was motivated to start Usher's New Look, an afterschool program that has been empowering youth for the past 25 years. Every child should have a place that sparks their interests and helps them find their passions and purpose. As this year's Honorary Chair of Lights On Afterschool, I hope my voice can help amplify the need to close the gap for the 25 million youth who still need afterschool services."

large body of evidence demonstrates improvements in grades, school attendance, behavior, and more among children who participate in afterschool programs. Researchers have also found that students in afterschool programs are more engaged in school and excited about learning and develop critical work and life skills such as problem solving, teamwork, and communications.



Organized by the Afterschool Alliance, Lights On Afterschool will include some 8,000 events that showcase the skills students gain and the talents they develop in their afterschool programs.

Clear Channel Outdoor is supporting Lights On Afterschool by donating some of its most prominent space to display afterschool messages on digital billboards, transit shelters, and poster spaces in 25 markets around the country throughout the month of October. On October 24th, the official Lights On Afterschool day, Clear Channel will feature afterschool messages on two digital spectacular screens in New York City's Times Square and will bathe Boston's South Street Station in blue and yellow in honor of Lights On Afterschool. Supporters also will be lighting up local landmarks and buildings across the country to show their support for afterschool programs.



"Afterschool programs nationwide are tremendously grateful to Clear Channel Outdoor for its tremendous support and for spreading the word about the power of afterschool programs," said Afterschool Alliance Executive Director Jodi Grant. "Lights On Afterschool celebrates the work these programs do to keep kids safe, inspire them to learn, and give working parents peace of mind that their children are safe and supervised after the school day ends. We are truly thrilled that Clear Channel Outdoor is helping make this event a success again this year."

"We're proud to team up with our partners to celebrate the 25th

Lights On Afterschool and underscore the transformational power of afterschool programs in the lives of kids, families, and communities across America," said

Dan Levi, EVP & CMO, Clear Channel Outdoor. "As millions of students continue to miss out on afterschool opportunities, we're honored to feature USHER in this year's digital billboard campaign as he lends his voice to encourage kids to find their 'spark' and to ignite a nationwide call for greater access to quality afterschool programs."

The Afterschool Alliance is a nonprofit public awareness and advocacy organization working to ensure that all children and youth have access to quality afterschool programs. More information is available at .

