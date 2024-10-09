عربي


Paramount Launches Vote '24 Campaign Ahead Of MTV Vmas

10/9/2024 2:00:40 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by The hollywood Reporter
By Hilary Lewis

Decades after MTV began covering the presidential elections through the lens of young voters via its“Choose or Lose” programming, the network's parent company, Paramount , is once again urging young people to make their voices heard in the 2024 election.

Ahead of the 2024 MTV video music Awards , Paramount has launched its Vote '24 campaign in partnership with the Ad Council .

People can go to the Vote '24 online hub, VoteVoteVote , and check their registration status, register to vote, preview their ballot and find voting information and resources.

Continue reading here .

