Paramount Launches Vote '24 Campaign Ahead Of MTV Vmas

MENAFN - 3BL)By Hilary Lewis

Decades after began covering the presidential through the lens of young voters via its“Choose or Lose” programming, the network's parent company, Paramount , is once again urging young people to make their voices heard in the 2024 election.

Ahead of the 2024 MTV Awards , Paramount has launched its Vote '24 campaign in partnership with the Ad Council .

People can go to the Vote '24 online hub, VoteVoteVote , and check their registration status, register to vote, preview their ballot and find voting information and resources.

Continue reading here .