Paramount Launches Vote '24 Campaign Ahead Of MTV Vmas
Date
10/9/2024 2:00:40 PM
(MENAFN
- 3BL)
Originally published by The hollywood Reporter
By Hilary Lewis
Decades after MTV began covering the presidential elections through the lens of young voters via its“Choose or Lose” programming, the network's parent company, Paramount , is once again urging young people to make their voices heard in the 2024 election.
Ahead of the 2024 MTV video music Awards , Paramount has launched its Vote '24 campaign in partnership with the Ad Council .
People can go to the Vote '24 online hub, VoteVoteVote , and check their registration status, register to vote, preview their ballot and find voting information and resources.
Continue reading here .
MENAFN09102024007202015466ID1108762891
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.