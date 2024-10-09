Power-To-Gas (P2G) Industry Analysis By Technology, Capacity, End-User, And Region - Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power-to-Gas (P2G) by Technology, Capacity, End-user, and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Four main tasks were engaged in this analysis to determine the power-to-gas market's present size. In-depth secondary research was conducted to gather data on the parent market, peer market, and market.

The second stage involved conducting thorough primary research to validate these conclusions, hypotheses, and market sizing with experts along the value chain. There were two methods used to assess the overall market size: top-down and bottom-up. The market size of each segment and its corresponding subsegment was estimated using the market breakdown and data triangulation approaches.

Power-to-gas companies, energy and power sector consulting firms, power generation companies, government and research organizations, forums, alliances & associations, power-to-gas technology providers, state & federal utility authorities, dealers & suppliers, and vendors are some of the various stakeholders that make up the power-to-gas market. The year-over-year growth of power-to-gas technologies throughout the nations and areas included in the scope of the study characterizes the demand side of the market.

Additionally, the assessment of technology makers' investments in power-to-gas technologies in relation to newly installed installations across various countries and regions was taken into consideration. In addition, the efficient use of renewable energy sources and the global integration of gas and electricity networks are major factors driving demand.

The growing need for agreements and contracts, as well as mergers and acquisitions among major organizations, characterizes the supply side. To gather both qualitative and quantitative data, a range of primary sources from the supply and demand sides of the market were questioned.

In order to find and gather data for a technical, market-focused, and commercial study of the power-to-gas market, this research study made use of a wide range of secondary sources, directories, and databases, including industry publications, a number of newspaper articles, Statista Industry Journal, Factiva, and power-to-gas journals. The other secondary sources included manufacturer organizations, trade directories, databases, white papers, certified publications, investor presentations and annual reports, as well as pieces written by renowned writers and manufacturer associations.

Power-to-gas Market based on Technology:



Electrolysis Methanation

Power-to-gas Market based on Capacity:



Less than 100 kW

100-999 kW 1000 kW and Above

Power-to-gas Market based on End user:



Commercial

Utilities Industrial

Power-to-gas Market based on Geography:



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC)



China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America (LATAM)



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



UAE



Turkey



Saudi Arabia



South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Forty projects, accounting for nearly 35 GW of capacity, are in the early phases of development. Together, these projects have a combined capacity of around 54 GW, and they are anticipated to be online by 2030. If all scheduled projects are completed on schedule, the world's annual supply of green hydrogen produced by electrolyzers is predicted to reach 8 million tons by 2030.

In addition to being utilized as a feedstock for industrial uses, the green hydrogen generated by electrolyzers can also be used directly as a fuel for transportation, taking the place of oil in light automobiles, railroads, and maritime applications. Energy storage can also be accomplished with green hydrogen fuel cells.

Longer discharge durations and increased power storage capacity are two benefits the technology offers over existing energy storage methods. It is also possible to directly inject hydrogen into natural gas networks. However, laws governing hydrogen injection differ from nation to nation and are based on safety and technical issues. For example, the United Kingdom's natural gas systems have a 0.1% hydrogen restriction, whereas the Netherlands has a 12% limit.

Power-to-gas (PtG) technology is one energy storage technology that is gaining popularity due to the declining costs of renewable energy sources like solar and wind. Throughout the past few years, there has been a steady increase in the installed capacity of commercial electrolyzer systems. Alkaline water electrolysis (AWE) and proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysis are the two most popular water electrolysis technologies, out of the few that are commercially feasible.

Consequently, the power-to-hydrogen category is anticipated to increase at the quickest rate over the projection period due to the aforementioned factors.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Industry Outlook

3. Market Snapshot

4. Market characteristics

5. Technology: Market Size & Analysis

6. Capacity: Market Size & Analysis

7. End-user: Market Size & Analysis

8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Vendor Profiles

11. Analyst Opinion

12. Annexure

Companies Profiled



ThyssenKrupp AG

Siemens

McPhy Energy S.A.

Engie, Exytron Vertrieb GmbH

Man Energy Solutions

Hydrogenics, Nel Asa

ITM Power

Uniper SE

Hitachi Zosen Inova AG Green Hydrogen Ineratec

For more information about this report visit

