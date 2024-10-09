Ecovadis And The Evolution Of Sustainability Ratings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Guide all companies toward a sustainable world” - EcoVadisNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EcoVadis, a leading sustainability intelligence for global chains,participated in the SDG Executive Interview Series during Climate Week NYC with co-CEO Pierre François Thaler sharing his perspective on the Evolution of ESG Ratings and their increasing importance as companies seek to increase visibility of the sustainability performance of their supply chains, comply with regulations and drive needed improvement to make positive impact for planet and society.



As a purpose driven company committed to““guide all companies toward a sustainable world”, the assessments conducted by EcoVadis play a key role in providing the trusted and actionable insights that companies need to make informed decisions to reduce risk and engage their suppliers on an improvement journey that benefits all stakeholders including customers, investors and communities.



In the interview Thaler talks about how EcoVadis was founded in 2007 as large companies increasingly recognized that the majority of their impacts went well beyond their own operations and were in their supply chain. With the need for a globally recognized rating, EcoVadis developed a holistic methodology covering 21 criteria across four key theme areas of Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement with evidence based assessments to ensure their integrity and validity.



Beyond transparency into their supply chains, there is a growing focus on the need for improvement and EcoVadis is continuously evolving its methodology to help companies prioritize areas for improvement depending on their profile including industry, region and size. With buyers and suppliers alike receiving detailed assessments, benchmarked against the EcoVadis network, and custom improvement recommendations, EcoVadis is able to drive impact at scale.



Ratings continue to evolve to meet the challenges facing our environment with Carbon and Scope 3 a hot topic. As businesses push to meet their Net Zero goals, and decarbonize their supply chain to meet GHG regulatory requirements, the need for more robust carbon assessments that would help gain the critical insight needed to identify high risk suppliers, engage them on improvement and continuously monitor and report on their performance, is high. In 2024 EcoVadis launched a standalone Carbon Action Manager to prioritize risk mapping powered by trusted primary data and designed for improvement with actionable insights.



EcoVadis is a purpose-driven company dedicated to embedding sustainability intelligence into every business decision worldwide. With global, trusted and actionable ratings, businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis' detailed insights to comply with ESG regulations, reduce GHG emissions, and improve the sustainability performance of their business and value chain across 220 industries in 180 countries. Leaders like Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, Bridgestone, BASF and JPMorgan are among 130,000+ businesses that use EcoVadis ratings, risk, and carbon management tools and e-learning platform to accelerate their journey toward resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide. Learn more on: ecovadis, X or LinkedIn .

