Access Control Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2030

Access control is a security technique that restricts unauthorized access to resources in a computing environment. Security management is crucial, which lowers risk for the business or organization. Access control systems increase an organization's security in two key ways, according to security directors: by lowering physical security breaches (34%) and the frequency and severity of insider threats (28%). Organizations are working to integrate security and IT and add functionality to their systems to accomplish these goals and benefit from a highly functional access control system.

Europe accounts for a significant component of the market because of the existence of industrial facilities. The security of industrial estates is a significant worry for many land and business owners. The FSB estimates that at the start of 2020, 6 million SME businesses were operating in the UK, employing 16.8 million people and bringing in an estimated USD 3.19 trillion in revenue. Theft, burglary, and antisocial behavior, including criminal mischief and arson, pose a constant threat to these businesses. According to recent research called "Calling time on business crime, " smaller firms are more vulnerable to crime," with 2.54 million small enterprises in England and Wales reporting at least one commercial crime in the previous two years.

The same report shows that 71% of small businesses have implemented at least one preventive measure against traditional business crime, and 46% of small firms have installed or improved physical security, including locks, alarms, and CCTV. According to IBM, investments in automation, orchestration, and incident response planning resulted in a 16% decrease in the average data breach cost in the government sector in 2019. Costs might drop much further if the government keeps up with technological advancements.

Some end-users are switching from using cards for access to using mobile credentials, which entails using a smartphone instead. Also, some universities are moving away from cards in favor of fingerprint identification to access food services. Access control is essential to enterprise security systems that keep vital information, defined locations, and structures safe and secure by controlling entry or limiting access.

Authorized users can utilize a card swipe to access an entire facility, secured area, networks, or workstations that may contain resources storing sensitive information about thousands or millions of individuals. However, businesses have just recently started using multifactor identification. Due to this security upgrade, entry requires two kinds of identification: entering a PIN and swiping a card. Physical and digital credentials must combine a variety of factors to be secure. These factors are anticipated to create tremendous opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global access control market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.70% during the forecast period. The growing need for adequate and permitted access to physical and logical resources due to increased crime rates has been one of the significant factors influencing access control systems in the United States. Other factors influencing the market's growth include developing and applying wireless technologies in security systems and adopting IoT-based security systems with cloud computing platforms. These technologies also significantly contribute to urban security by giving residents more control over their homes.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.80%, generating USD 4,707.43 million during the forecast period. China has served as the market leader in the Asia-Pacific region for the last several years, and it is anticipated that it will remain in that position during the projection period. Demand will rise as more countries embrace mobile-based access control systems over the next few years. Government initiatives such as the CRIC (China Resident Identity Card), which requires fingerprint information to safeguard public security and make these cards challenging to forge, are another element promoting the expansion of the country's industry.

Europe is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. One of the main drivers of the expansion of access control solutions in Europe has been the rising demand for permitted access to physical and logical resources due to increased crime rates. The sector's growth is due to an uptick in UK air travel and expanding global trade. Along with the increase in aviation travelers, there is a rising demand for better security and safety capabilities to resist attacks and other crimes. Major airline companies in the UK are using modern security procedures to safeguard their customers. British Airways (BA) also announced the implementation of biometric boarding on international flights departing the UK.

The global access control market was valued at USD 7,546.30 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 14,108.70 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Based on type, the global access control market is bifurcated into card readers and access control devices, biometric readers, electronic locks, software, and others. The biometric reader segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.60% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user verticals, the global access control market is bifurcated into commercial, residential, government, industrial, transport and logistics, healthcare, military and defense, and other end-user verticals. The commercial segment owns the highest market share and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.90% over the forecast period. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global access control market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.70% during the forecast period.

June 2022 - Nedap Identification Systems and EINS Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. announced their strategic partnership. Nedap long-range RFID and ANPR scanners and EINS Integrated Security Management Solutions provided a complete vehicle gate entry access control system. High levels of security and efficient vehicle throughput for user groups can be guaranteed with the help of this combined solution.

By TypeCard Reader and Access Control DevicesBiometric ReadersElectronic LocksSoftwareOther TypesBy TechnologyAuthentication SystemDetection SystemsAlarm PanelsCommunication DevicesPerimeter Security SystemsBy ServiceInstallation and IntegrationMaintenance and SupportAccess Control as a Service (ACaaS)By End-User VerticalCommercialResidentialGovernmentIndustrialTransport and LogisticsHealthcareMilitary and DefenseOther End-User Verticals