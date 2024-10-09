Radioligand Therapy Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Radioligand therapy is a revolutionary way of treating cancer. It targets cancer cells precisely and minimizes damage to healthy cells, improving therapy efficacy.

Radioisotope and ligand are two components of radioligand that target cells in radioligand therapy. Nuclear reactors or generators manufacture therapeutic radioisotopes, which are then supplied to a production facility and bound to a cell-targeting chemical. It's then packaged in lead-shielded containers and given to hospitals and clinics in vials. Radioisotope activity decreases over time. Therefore, it must be supplied quickly. Due to the medication's narrow delivery window, single-patient doses are standard.

Radioligand therapy emerged from targeted radioisotope therapies to treat thyroid cancer and prostate bone metastases. Radioligand therapy gives radioisotope therapy cellular-level precision. Radioligands can bind to cancer cells everywhere in the body for diagnostic and therapeutic uses. Collateral damage is reduced in focused therapy. Neuroendocrine tumours and lymphomas can be treated using radioligand treatment. Non-cancerous tumours and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer may also benefit from this treatment.

Market Dynamics The rise in the number of cancer patients, clinical research activities, and initiatives taken by key market players are driving the demand for the global radioligand therapy market.

Between January 2018 and February 2022, many radioligand treatment products were launched, approved, and funded. Companies' propensity for new product launches and approvals, the radioligand therapy market is driven by increased cancer prevalence, clinical research activities, and critical player initiatives.

Cancer and CVD are driving the market's growth. Early detection and treatment can prevent most cases-the WHO predicts that by 2020, cancer will kill 10 million people. By 2025, 19.3 million more cancer cases are expected globally. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) killed 17.9 million people globally in 2019, or 32% of all deaths. This number could reach 23.3 million by 2030. Increased disease frequency may fuel the market's growth during the forecast period, as radioligand therapy plays a crucial role in treatment.

Therapeutic radiopharmaceutical pipelines that are robust will drive market growth.

Companies are constantly developing nuclear medicine therapies. Due to its superior clinical outcomes, radioligand therapy is in high demand countries where cancer is a significant problem, radioligand therapies are expected to grow in demand due to better therapeutic outcomes.

In October 2021, the FDA notified Curium that its investigational product, lutetium Lu 177 PSMA I&T, could begin a Phase-III trial. In June 2021, Advanced Accelerator Applications received FDA Therapy Designation for 177Lu-PSMA-617. These therapies are beneficial in treating prostate cancer&metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

The growing geriatric population, public and private funding for targeted cancer research, increased awareness of alpha radioimmunotherapy, and product innovation and development due to technological advancements will provide profitable opportunities for market players in the coming years. Expanding internet penetration, increasing radioisotopes in healthcare, increasing use of radiopharmaceuticals in neurological applications, and rising per capita health care expenditure will also boost the market's growth.

Regional analysis of the global radioligand therapy market

North America is predicted to hold the largest market share and will continue to do so in future years. As a result of the presence of industrialized countries like the United States, Canada, and others, as well as an increase in cancer and medical imaging prevalence and public awareness. The increasing use of nuclear medicine in oncology and cardiology drives the market's expansion. In 2021, there were 1.9 million new cancer cases in the United States, and about 608,570 people died.

Over the next few years, Europe's radioligand therapy

market is predicted to closely follow North America's, owing to its improved infrastructure, increased research & development, and technical innovation.

The Asia-Pacific region is likely to grow remarkably and maintain its position as the world's leading economy for the foreseeable future. The radioligand therapy market is predicted to rise due to rising chronic disease prevalence, rising public awareness, and rising disposable income. It is predicted that the economies of Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East will grow slowly shortly.

Key highlights



The global market for radioligand therapy was valued at USD 10.55 billion, and it is anticipated to reach USD 15.84 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.62%.

The global market for radioligand therapy is segmented based on product type, indication, biomarker and region. Further, it is divided into two parts based on product: Approved Products and Potential Pipeline.

Based on the indication, it is classified into three parts, Prostate Cancer, Neuroendocrine Tumour (NETs) and Others.

Based on the biomarker, it is divided into three parts: Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen, Ki 67 Expression & Grading and Cytochrome P450 17A1 Inhibitor. The region is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. North America is the most significant market.

Competitive Players

Clovis OncologyCurium PharmaAmneal Pharmaceuticals LLCNovartis AGMolecular PartnersPfizer Inc.Eli Lilly and Company (POINT Biopharma Global Inc.)Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.Telix PharmaceuticalsLantheus Holdings Inc.Bayer AGITM Isotope Technologies Munich SEPrecirixRadio MedixJohnson & Johnson Services Inc. Recent Developments

Recent Developments



May 2024- Novartis AG announced its agreement to acquire Mariana Oncology, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company based in Watertown, Massachusetts. Mariana Oncology specializes in developing innovative radioligand therapies (RLTs) aimed at addressing cancers with significant unmet patient needs. May 2024- Bayer AG announced the start of a Phase I first-in-human clinical study for 225Ac-PSMA-Trillium, a next-generation targeted alpha therapy. This investigational drug, labeled with actinium-225 and featuring a novel PSMA-targeting molecule with a customized albumin-binding moiety, aims to enhance therapeutic efficacy while minimizing side effects in normal organs such as salivary glands.

Analyst Opinion

As per our analyst, the radioligand therapy market is expanding rapidly due to advances in targeted cancer treatments, increasing cancer incidence, and the development of new therapies that offer more precise and effective treatment options with fewer side effects. This growth is further supported by the rising adoption of personalized medicine, improved diagnostic capabilities, and regulatory approvals and partnerships that accelerate the development and availability of new radioligand treatments.

Segmentation

By IsotopeLutetium-177 (Lu-177)Actinium-225 (Ac-225)Iodine-131 (I-131)Other IsotopesBy TargetProstate-Specific Membrane AntigenKi 67 Expression and GradingCytochrome P450 17A1 InhibitorBy IndicationProstate CancerNeuroendocrine Tumours (NETs)OthersBy End-UserHospitalsAmbulatory Surgical CentersCancer Treatment CentersOthers