The Breast US Airports In 2024

As air adapts to the needs of modern families, select airports are leading the way with more welcoming environments for breastfeeding and pumping parents. Mamava , the leading innovator of lactation spaces, has just released its 2024 rankings of the top airports for breastfeeding travelers.

While legislation, such as the Friendly Airports for Mothers Act, ensures that every US airport has a lactation space in every terminal, these ten airports go the extra mile with superior amenities and thoughtful, family-friendly touches.

Mamava pod in Terminal 5 at JFK

Mamava pod at Burlington International Airport (BTV). Mamava, a Vermont company, placed its very first lactation pod at BTV just over 10 years ago.

"Congratulations to this year's top-ranking airports for their commitment to supporting breastfeeding and pumping parents," said Sascha Mayer, Co-founder and CEO of Mamava. "These airports have truly set a new standard for comfort, convenience, and care in family travel. We're proud to recognize and celebrate their dedication to inclusivity and thoughtful design."

The Top 10 Airports for Breastfeeding Parents

1. Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)



22 lactation spaces: Ten Mother's Rooms, 12 Mamava pods, open 24/7. Also features vending machines with baby essentials and a Family Lounge play area.

2. Orlando International Airport (MCO)



19 lactation spaces: 15 Nursing Rooms and four

Mamava pods, spread across its newly expanded terminal and train station, with family-friendly art exhibits throughout.

3. Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)



17 lactation spaces: All Mother's Rooms, conveniently located near women's restrooms across two concourses, ensuring plenty of private spaces for breastfeeding.

4. Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)



16 lactation spaces: Eight Nurseries/Nursing Rooms and eight

Mamava pods. Terminal A includes interactive play areas for families.

5. John

F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)



15 lactation spaces: 11

Mamava pods and four Nursing Rooms, plus the JetBlue Junior Children's Play Area in Terminal 5.

6. San Francisco International Airport (SFO)



14 lactation spaces: 11 Nurseries and six

Mamava pods. Kids' interactive "Kids' Spots" are available in Terminals 2 and 3 for family entertainment.

7. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)



13 lactation spaces: all

Mamava pods throughout six concourses, providing safe and private spaces for breastfeeding parents. A unique rainforest walk-fun for families-adds an enjoyable experience.

8. LaGuardia Airport (LGA)



13 lactation spaces: 12 Nursing Rooms and one

Mamava pod, located throughout its redesigned terminals. Terminal B offers a play area for little ones.

9. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)



12 lactation spaces: Six

Mamava pods and six Mother's Rooms. PHX also offers a children's play area and family-friendly parking.

10. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)



10 lactation spaces: All Nursing Rooms across nine terminals, with family dining and play options, such as the mini

beach-themed playground in the Tom Bradley International Terminal.

Find Lactation Spaces with your Phone

Whether you're flying for business or leisure, the Mamava mobile app makes it simple to locate lactation spaces at airports and beyond. The app lists more than 10,000 lactation spaces-not just Mamava pods but other nursing-friendly spots in airports and public spaces nationwide. Users can locate and add new spaces, check availability and unlock Mamava pods, rate, review, and report pod issues, and connect with other parents.

About This Ranking

These airports were selected based on the number of available lactation spaces, focusing on the largest and busiest airports to benefit the most traveling parents. All listed airports have at least ten dedicated spaces.

For more information and to download the Mamava app, visit .

