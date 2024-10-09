CTL Introduces Two New USB-C Docking Stations For Chromebooks

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



IT directors in education and enterprise can easily create workstations for teachers and other workforce professionals that seamlessly work with Chromebooks. Available CTL services add value for managing the device life cycle: program planning, configuration and deployment, warranties and service plans, trade-ins, and continuing care.

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL Corporation, a global cloud-computing solution leader for education and enterprise, announced today the introduction of two new Works With

Chromebook certified* docking stations, the USB-C Pro Docking Station for Chromebooks

and the USB-C Mini Docking Station for Chromebooks . Both docking stations are tested and certified to work seamlessly with Chromebooks, making it easy to set up workstations for teachers and other workforce professionals.

CTL USB-C Pro and Mini Docking Stations

The new CTL USB-C Docking Stations for Chromebooks provide enterprise and education users with versatile Chromebook workstation solutions.

"We recently added two new 14" Chromebooks to our product lineup for schools and enterprise, and these two new docking stations are the perfect complement for anyone looking to extend the power of Chromebook computing with additional displays, keyboard, and mouse," said Jeremy Burnett, Vice President of Technology at CTL. "Schools can instantly create complete workstations for teachers or other staff for when they're at their desk. Enterprise IT can create convenient Chromebook docking setups for employees. Best of all, Chromebook workstations can provide all the cloud-computing functionality of traditional laptop and dock setups but at a more economical price."

About the New CTL USB-C Docking Stations for Chromebooks

Empowering seamless collaboration and productivity, the new CTL USB-C Docking Stations for Chromebooks provide enterprise and education users with versatile Chromebook workstation solutions. These Works With Chromebook certified docking stations deliver a consistent and reliable ChromeOS experience, ensuring easy ChromeOS updates, uninterrupted workflow, and optimal performance.

Connect, work, and charge Chromebooks all at the same time. Plug in any peripheral monitor, mouse, keyboard, headphones - even an HDMI display - in these single, space-saving solutions.

CTL is offering two USB-C docking station models for Chromebooks:

● CTL USB-C Pro Docking Station for Chromebooks



14 ports, 60W

10 Gbps data transfer speed

Supports 2 monitors

2 display ports, 2 HDMI ports

5 USB-A ports, 2 USB-C ports

1 Ethernet and 1 audio port

1 USB-C power out port Removable power cord

● CTL USB-C Mini Docking Station for Chromebooks



5 ports, 86W

10 Gbps data transfer speed

Supports 1 monitor

1 HDMI port

2 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port

1 Ethernet port

1 USB-C power out Tethered power cord

Special Introductory Bundle Offer on CTL's New USB-C Docking Stations for Chromebooks

For a limited time, CTL is offering these two new docking stations in the following specially-priced Chromebook workstation bundles:



CTL PRO Bundle, $35 off per bundle : Includes USB-C Pro Docking Station for Chromebooks, any 14" CTL Chromebook, Works With Chromebook certified keyboard and mouse, and any CTL monitor CTL MINI Bundle, $25 off per bundle : Includes USB-C Mini Docking Station for Chromebooks, any 14" CTL Chromebook, Works With Chromebook certified keyboard and mouse, and any CTL monitor

"CTL is making it easier than ever to set up teacher, student, and enterprise Chromebook workstations with this all-in-one offer," said Burnett.

As with all of its Chromebooks, CTL offers managed device life cycle services to help customers create, deploy, and service their next Chromebook program innovation. Services include:



1:1 program planning and advice

Device purchase, configuration, and deployment services

Warranty and service plans Continuing care and end-of-life trade-ins and recycling.

Along the way, CTL docking station customers will receive CTL perks, including free shipping on volume orders.

Available Now Online

Both new CTL USB-C Docking Stations for Chromebooks are now available for volume orders from CTL, resellers, and distributors, including Ingram Micro and TD Synnex. View the model options on CTL's website .

Enterprise and education customers interested in volume purchasing for organizations can request a quote here .

About CTL

CTL is a global computing solutions manufacturer empowering success at school and in the workplace with award-winning technology products and industry-leading services. For 35+ years, customers in more than 55 countries have relied on CTL's award-winning offerings of Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, laptop and desktop PCs, monitors, high-end servers, and video collaboration tools. CTL serves as a computing configuration partner to deliver customized solutions with comprehensive lifecycle services and support from purchase through recycling. CTL's expertise has earned designations as a Google Education Premier Partner, a Google Cloud Partner, and an Intel Technology Platinum Partner. In 2024, CTL was officially certified as a B CorpTM for its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. For further information and to purchase products, visit ctl .

*This product works with devices capable of running the latest version of ChromeOS and has been certified to meet Google's compatibility standards. Google is not responsible for the operation of this product or its compliance with safety requirements. Chromebook and the Works With Chromebook badge are trademarks of Google LLC.

Contact: Mark Jorgensen

Email:

[email protected]

Phone:

503-866-0850

SOURCE CTL

