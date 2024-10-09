Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) Secures Strategic Investment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Sports and Business Leaders Back USA's First Professional Table League

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitalizing on the momentum of its highly successful inaugural 2023-24 season, Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) today announced a significant strategic round to accelerate the growth, continue the momentum and transform the landscape of professional table tennis in North America.

The $5.5M investment, secured from influential figures in the business of sports, includes David Blitzer, a senior executive at Blackstone and the only person to own team equity in the five major North American sports leagues; and Daryl Morey, the Philadelphia 76ers' President of Basketball Operations. More than 20 other business leaders participated in this investment round, which underscores MLTT's vast potential, broad appeal and rising prominence in the sports and entertainment arena.

"Table tennis is one of the most exciting sports to watch, as anyone who's seen it in the Olympics knows," said Morey. "I'm thrilled to see a professional table tennis league now established in the USA. MLTT's innovative approach is sure to elevate the sport to new heights, and I'm excited to be part of this journey."

MLTT Commissioner Flint Lane emphasized the transformative nature of this investment. "This isn't just funding; it's a partnership with visionaries who share our passion," says Lane. "It empowers us to realize our ambitious goals: revolutionizing table tennis in America."

Strategic Expansion Initiative:

Expanding the MLTT footprint by adding teams in untapped markets to increase the league's national presence and reach new fans.



Elevating Player Development:

Investing in Minor League Table Tennis (MiLTT) to cultivate table tennis at the grassroots level.

Technology Innovations: Integrating and deploying advanced technologies to create immersive and interactive viewing experiences, bringing fans closer to the action. Elite Talent Acquisition:

Actively scouting and signing world-class international players, including more Olympians, to elevate competition and excitement.

MLTT is in the midst of its second season, having completed its third event of the year last week in Chicago, and will move to Miami for its next competition on Nov. 1-3. Twelve MLTT athletes competed in the Paris Olympic Games, including the entire U.S. Women's team. Fans and followers have watched over 40,000 hours of MLTT content on social media channels alone since late July, 2024, including an expanded reach of over 2,500,000 fans from social media.

