HUB INTERNATIONAL AND WESTSTAR BANK ANNOUNCE THE SALE OF WESTSTAR INSURANCE ASSETS IN EL PASO, TEXAS TO HUB

CHICAGO and EL PASO, Texas, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and services firm, and WestStar (WestStar), the leading community financial institution in the Borderplex Region, jointly announced today the sale of the assets of WestStar Insurance Agency, (WestStar Insurance) by WestStar to Hub. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

WestStar logo

Located in El Paso, Texas, WestStar Insurance is a wholly owned subsidiary of WestStar

Bank, the region's leading commercial bank, with branches stretching from Fabens, Texas to Las Cruces, New Mexico, and more than $3 billion in assets. The Weststar

Insurance

team, located in El Paso, focuses on business insurance, employee benefits, and personal

insurance products to customize protection for their clients. The WestStar

Insurance

team will join Hub Texas moving just a few floors up to Hub's current offices located in WestStar

Tower.

"We are excited about partnering with Hub International. This transaction will ensure that WestStar Bank's customers continue to have access to world-class insurance products and services.

In

addition,

WestStar Insurance's employees will have a great new home where they can continue to serve the Bank's customers and provide new products and services," said L. Frederick Francis, Executive Chairman of WestStar Bank.

"We are pleased to welcome the WestStar Insurance team and to expand

our existing presence in West Texas," said Don Margo, Area President of Hub International of West Texas. "We have known the WestStar Insurance team for many years and are certain that they will be a terrific addition to our client coverage, service and insurance expertise."

Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor to WestStar Insurance for the transaction.

About

Hub's

M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise.

For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 18,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

About

WestStar

WestStar is a locally owned community bank with a robust presence in the Borderplex region, boasting more than $3 billion in assets. The bank offers a wide range of financial services to businesses

and

retail consumers,

including

banking, treasury

management,

wealth management, and

title

services. WestStar

is

deeply integrated

into

the

community,

with

team

members serving on

over

60

boards

and

committees

of

non-profit

and

civic

organizations,

actively

participating

in various community betterment efforts and philanthropic causes. For more information, visit weststarbank.