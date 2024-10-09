Azerbaijan's Halal Products To Gain Global Recognition With New Certification
Date
10/9/2024 7:09:53 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
"Halal" certificates issued to Azerbaijani products will be
recognized worldwide.
This was stated by Ilham Bayramov, General Director of the
Azerbaijan Standardization Institute (AZSTANDART), at the Halal
Business and tourism Forum (AZHAB Forum) held in Baku,
Azernews reports.
"One of Azerbaijan's goals is to organize the export of halal
products. Azerbaijan has great potential for this. There are large
producers in the country, especially in the meat and dairy sectors.
At the same time, there is a strong global market for these
products. The consumption of halal products is not limited to
Muslim countries. According to statistical data, the demand for
halal products is increasing in non-Muslim countries, particularly
in Japan and Germany.
Azerbaijan should increase its share in this market. To achieve
this, we need to obtain international-level accreditation. The
accreditation of the AZSTANDART Halal Certification Body by the
Halal Accreditation Body of the Republic of Turkiye (HAK) will
enable the certification of products for export from Azerbaijan.
This certificate, in turn, will be recognized in global markets.
However, halal standards have specific requirements. For example,
when it comes to meat products, producing a genuine halal product
requires proper regulation of animal nutrition, healthcare,
slaughter, and subsequent processes. In this regard, we plan to
organize training for local production enterprises and
entrepreneurs," he said.
It should be noted that the Azerbaijan Standardization
Institute, under the State Service of Antimonopoly and Consumer
Market Control within the Ministry of Economy, has obtained the
right to issue the "Halal" certificate that meets international
accreditation requirements from the HAC.
Since 2022, Azerbaijan has been a member of the Standardization
and Metrology Organization of Islamic Countries (SMIIC). AZSTANDART
is represented in 17 standardization technical committees of SMIIC
and has adopted six new state standards based on SMIIC standards
related to halal products and services.
MENAFN09102024000195011045ID1108761449
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.