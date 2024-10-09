Bahrain Crown Prince Lauds Kuwait's Role In Strengthening Ties
10/9/2024 7:07:52 AM
MANAMA, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- crown prince of Bahrain and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa expressed on Wednesday his appreciation of the Kuwaiti leadership's role in strengthening cooperation and the bilateral ties.
This came during the reception of Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah by the Bahraini Crown Prince at Gudaibiya palace in Bahrain.
The Bahraini Crown Prince stressed the importance of mutual visits between official from Kuwait and Bahrain, and their role in strengthening bilateral cooperation and ties.
During the meeting, Prince Salman Al-Khalifa and Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf reviewed the Bahraini-Kuwaiti cooperation and partnership, emphasizing the continuous progress they were witnessing and the consolidation of the historical ties between Kuwait and Bahrain.
The meeting discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields in a way that served the interests of both countries and ways to enhance the process of joint Gulf action, as well as the overall developments on the regional and international arenas. (end)
