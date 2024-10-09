Saigroup Welcomes High Growth Health Company Investor Michael Healy As Operating Partner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Senior partner is responsible for investment and activity across healthcare and additional vertical sectors

announced today Michael Healy has joined as a senior investment partner to focus on healthcare and other sectors. Healy brings more than a decade of experience focused on investing in high-growth healthcare companies.

"Mike brings extensive experience actively partnering with companies to take their business to the next level and has led more than $4 billion in transactions," said SAIGroup Founder and Chairman Dr.

Romesh Wadhwani. "He is keenly aware of the biggest problems and opportunities in healthcare. He has a track record of converting insights into rapid, profitable, and sustained growth. I am pleased he is joining SAIGroup in our dedication to applying AI to solve real-world problems, improving

healthcare,

and building businesses that sustain positive change."

"SAIGroup is uniquely positioned to support significant improvements in healthcare," said Healy. "The team's reputation for building scalable, real-world AI solutions for real-world problems and delivering value fast is uniquely suited to large and complicated industries like healthcare. The culture here starts with the business problem and brings resources, expertise, and efficient execution to make an impact and do it with speed."

Healy was previously a co-managing partner of Bailey & Company's Principal Investing and managing partner at Healy Capital Partners. Prior to founding Healy Capital, he was a partner at TT Capital Partners, the private equity arm of TripleTree. Before TTCP, he was a director at Norwest Equity Partners, where he focused on management buyouts, recapitalizations, and growth investments across a variety of industries. Earlier in his career, Healy worked in corporate development at Wells Fargo & Co. and Arthur Andersen in a transaction advisory services role.

About SAIGroup



SAIGroup is a private firm investing in businesses with the potential to become leaders in enterprise AI. SAIGroup companies ConcertAI , SymphonyAI , RhythmX AI , and Get Well deliver AI solutions that transform industries and bring value to companies, workers, healthcare professionals, and patients. The companies collectively represent a workforce of more than 4,000 talented engineers, data scientists, and industry/healthcare experts. SAIGroup is backed by a

$1 billion

commitment from Founder and CEO Dr.

Romesh Wadhwani, a noted entrepreneur and philanthropist. Learn more at

saigroup

and follow SAIGroup on

LinkedIn .



