Minerva Bunkering Acquires Bomin Group, Expanding U.S. Operations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Minerva Bunkering, a leading global marine supplier and a subsidiary of Mercuria Group, is pleased to announce its of Bomin Bunker Oil from Mabanaft. This acquisition, revealed during Minerva Bunkering's event at SIBCON 2024 in Singapore, extends Minerva's operations and across the Americas.

Adding Bomin's physical supply locations, which include US Gulf Coast ports, Norfolk, Panama, and Ecuador, provides Minerva with additional opportunities to enhance its service offering. "This acquisition marks an exciting extension of our footprint in the Americas," said Tyler Baron, CEO of Minerva Bunkering. "By integrating Bomin's assets and capabilities, we can better serve our customers and deepen our physical supply presence in strategic markets like Houston and Norfolk."

Bomin Group, once among the top global marine fuel suppliers, had consolidated its focus in recent years on the Americas. The acquisition is particularly significant in Minerva establishing a physical supply operation in Houston for the first time.

Minerva is committed to maintaining high standards of service and reliability across its global supply chain. This acquisition is consistent with our strategy of sustainable growth and continuous improvement that increase efficiency and decrease the total cost of bunker procurement for our diverse customer base.

SOURCE Minerva Bunkering

