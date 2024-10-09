South Africa reiterates commitment to supporting Palestine

(MENAFN) On the first anniversary of the Gaza conflict, South Africa reiterated its commitment to seeking a peaceful resolution to the of Palestine, emphasizing the importance of international law and social justice. President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his weekly newsletter, stressed South Africa’s role in supporting peace efforts in the Middle East and advocated for a just and lasting solution to end the occupation.



Ramaphosa also renewed calls for an immediate ceasefire to alleviate the suffering in Gaza and allow humanitarian aid to reach those in need. He highlighted the urgent need for resources to prevent starvation and disease and to begin the reconstruction of infrastructure, housing, and economic activity in Gaza.



In his message, Ramaphosa referenced South Africa’s previous address to the UN General Assembly, where the nation called for accountability for atrocities committed in the conflict, whether by Israel or Hamas. He expressed deep concern over the rising tensions involving Israel, Lebanon, and Iran, warning of the devastating impact on civilians if the conflict escalates.



South Africa plans to submit a memorial to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) later this month, presenting evidence that Israel is committing genocide in Palestine. Ramaphosa urged Israel to comply with the ICJ’s provisional orders issued earlier this year.

