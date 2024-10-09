عربي


'Stupendous Victory', Says TN CM On JKNC-Cong Win In J&K

10/9/2024 2:07:04 AM

File photo

Chennai- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday described the JKNC-Congress win in Jammu and Kashmir polls as a“stupendous victory” and said it marks the beginning of a just and inclusive future that honours the hopes of every Kashmiri.

In a post on social media platform 'X', Stalin said:“Congratulations to the JKNC-INC alliance and the people of Jammu & Kashmir on the stupendous victory! This is more than just a win for #INDIA and democracy-it's a mandate to fulfil the aspirations of restoring the dignity and statehood of Jammu and Kashmir that the Union BJP Government unjustly stripped away.

“This moment marks the beginning of a just and inclusive future that honours the hopes of every Kashmiri”.

The National Conference (NC) emerged as the single largest party in Jammu and Kashmir with 42 seats and is poised to form the next government in the Union Territory with its alliance partner Congress, which has bagged six seats.

Kashmir Observer

