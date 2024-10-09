Omar Abdullah Pins Hopes On Early Restoration Of J&K's Statehood

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Former Chief and newly-elected MLA, Omar Abdullah has expressed confidence that the Prime Minister will fulfil his promise of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

He said in an interview with NDTV that the Prime Minister is an honourable man and promised the people of J&K statehood.

"I hope he lives up to that," Abdullah said while playing down a suggestion that this could be delayed since the BJP did not win this election.

Abdullah said J&K will not benefit from an "antagonistic relationship" with the BJP-led Centre.

Restoration of statehood was a key poll plank for the NC-Congress alliance. This is likely to be the first major demand of the alliance after it takes over the governance in the Union Territory.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Omar Abdullah on the NC's big win. The PM posted on X, "I would like to compliment JKNC for their commendable performance in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. @JKNC,"

Replying to this, Omar Abdullah posted, "Thank you very much for your message of congratulations @narendramodi sahib. We look forward to a constructive relationship in the true spirit of federalism so that the people of J&K may benefit from continued development & good governance."

Hoping for a constructive relationship with the Centre, Abdullah has said that the UT is at a crucial stage in its economic and social development and must have a healthy working relationship with the Union government.

"I hope they (the BJP) realises that J&K is at a very crucial stage and does not play politics," he said.

Omar Abdullah also red-flagged the Lieutenant Governor's move to nominate five members to the J&K Assembly, which has drawn scathing criticism from the NC and other parties.

"There is a need for some relationship building... there is currently no relation between the incumbent and the Governor. J&K will not benefit if the LG decides to be antagonistic...," he said.

The NC leader also highlighted a key challenge for the new government -- "to give a sense of ownership to voters from Jammu... who did not vote for the NC-Congress."

"I believe, when statehood is restored, the government must also move to restore the Legislative Council. We must give representation to all," he said, including Kashmiri Pandits in his appeal.

On the NC winning 42 seats, Abdullah said there was ample reason to smile. "We have done well... better than we expected...," he added.

Omar Abdullah will become the Chief Minister for a second time, as has already been announced by his father, party patriarch and Lok Sabha member Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday.