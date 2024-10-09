In Photos: Assembly Polls In J&K
Assembly polls were held in Jammu and Kashmir after a gap of 10 years. The polls, first time since the abrogation of Article 370, saw an overall voter turnout of 63.88 percent .
The National Conference-Congress alliance is set to form the government, after securing the majority in the election, with the BJP achieving its highest-ever vote share, bagging 29 seats in the Jammu.
ECI Announces J&K Polls
Candidates File Nomination Papers
Parties Release Manifestos
Election Campaigning
Voting Day
Results Announced
