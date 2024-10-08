(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Personalized nutrition is gaining momentum in the organic selenium market, driven by growing consumer demand for health-focused solutions. Companies like Thorne are pioneering this approach, using genetic tests and personal data to create tailored selenium supplements based on individual nutritional needs. NEWARK, DEL, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Organic Selenium has an estimated valuation of USD 402.3 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2 % to reach a market valuation of USD 607.1 million by 2034 .

As the health standard becomes progressively higher amongst consumers, the organic selenium sector is also growing rapidly, responding to the demands in consumer needs modification. Alltech stands out in the competition due to the responsible minerals sourcing. This not only brings environmental benefits but also influences and attracts the attention of clients who prefer purchasing eco-friendly goods. Another major influence is collaborative innovation as shown by Twinlab joining efforts with other firms in new selenium products. This ensures sharing of knowledge and inputs in the creation of progressive formulations that serve many needs of different consumers. NutraBio is taking a product development approach. Such attentiveness enables the company to develop products that appeal to the market and thereby earn their loyalty. Clean label agenda is something that Bluebonnet Nutrition highlights, assuring that it does not use additives nor preservatives in its selenium supplements. Such clarity is becoming more critical as personal health and the appetite for clean, healthy foods are on the rise. Also, MegaFood is capitalizing on the trend of plant-based supplement products by introducing vegan-friendly selenium supplements. By doing so, it not only extends its customer base but also adheres to the principles practiced by most health-conscious individuals. Through these innovative strategies, manufacturers are effectively positioning themselves in the competitive organic selenium industry, catering to the evolving preferences of consumers while promoting health and sustainability. These targeted measures are indeed evolving the companies in line with the level of consumers and the required health and eco-friendly elements. Country-wise Insights

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 The USA 3.1% Germany 3.9% China 5.3% India 6.5% Japan 4.8%

Key Takeaways from the Global Organic Selenium Market Study:



Companies such as Life Extension are improving the bioavailability and absorption efficiency of selenium-containing products by focusing on formulations that maximize absorption.

Selenium is also added to nutritional snacks and breakfast cereals by such companies as Nature Valley to provide consumers with health benefits in an easily consumable form. Application of organic selenium within the animal feed industry is on the rise, with manufacturers such as Alltech formulating products with a focus on higher animal productivity and better health.



“For better market penetration, organic selenium producers must invest in personalized nutrition strategies, utilize modern delivery formats, and go for green certifications to attract health-conscious individuals and create brand loyalty,” says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Who is winning?

There are several players in the organic selenium business owing to the stiff competition and hence there are efforts made that focus on the enhancing bioavailability of selenium and the incorporation of selenium in functional foods. Alltech has set new standards by developing selenium-fortified animal feed. Manufacturers are changing tactics and adopting new technologies without compromising on the environment. NOW Foods is implementing new packaging technologies to improve product durability and increase environmental consciousness. These strategies reveal the dynamic and progressive nature of the market as innovations and consumer-oriented approaches drive the industry.

Life Extension has unveiled a new selenium dietary supplement that has united the high-bioavailability selenium with several other immune-enhancing nutrients as additional features. This product intends to satisfy one of the most emerging trends in consumers toward effective food supplements.



Some of these leaders of the global Organic Selenium market include Alltech, Wuhan Pharma Chemical Co., Ltd., Adisseo, Diamond V, Chia de Gracia FI, BIOGENA, Pharma Nord Inc., AngelYeast Co., Ltd., CHENGDU SUSTAR FEED CO., LTD, Pharmovit Dystrybucja, Earthier, Orffa, and Others.

German Translation

Die globale Branche für organisches Selen hat im Jahr 2024 einen geschätzten Marktwert von 402,3 Millionen USD und wird voraussichtlich mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 4,2 % wachsen und bis 2034 einen Marktwert von 607,1 Millionen USD erreichen.

Da die Gesundheitsstandards bei den Verbrauchern immer höher werden, wächst auch der Sektor für organisches Selen schnell und reagiert auf die Anforderungen der veränderten Verbraucherbedürfnisse. Alltech hebt sich von der Konkurrenz durch die verantwortungsvolle Beschaffung von Mineralien ab. Dies bringt nicht nur Vorteile für die Umwelt, sondern beeinflusst und erregt auch die Aufmerksamkeit von Kunden, die lieber umweltfreundliche Waren kaufen.

Ein weiterer wichtiger Einflussfaktor ist die kollaborative Innovation, wie die Zusammenarbeit von Twinlab mit anderen Unternehmen bei neuen Selenprodukten zeigt. Dies gewährleistet den Austausch von Wissen und Inputs bei der Entwicklung fortschrittlicher Formulierungen, die viele Bedürfnisse verschiedener Verbraucher erfüllen. NutraBio verfolgt einen Produktentwicklungsansatz. Diese Aufmerksamkeit ermöglicht es dem Unternehmen, Produkte zu entwickeln, die den Markt ansprechen und so seine Loyalität verdienen.

Bluebonnet Nutrition legt besonderen Wert auf die Clean-Label-Agenda und versichert, dass in seinen Selenpräparaten weder Zusatz- noch Konservierungsstoffe verwendet werden. Diese Klarheit wird immer wichtiger, da die persönliche Gesundheit und der Appetit auf saubere, gesunde Lebensmittel steigen. Außerdem profitiert MegaFood vom Trend zu pflanzlichen Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln, indem es veganfreundliche Selenpräparate einführt. Dadurch erweitert das Unternehmen nicht nur seinen Kundenstamm, sondern hält sich auch an die Grundsätze, die von den meisten gesundheitsbewussten Menschen praktiziert werden.

Durch diese innovativen Strategien positionieren sich die Hersteller effektiv in der wettbewerbsintensiven organischen Selenbranche, indem sie den sich entwickelnden Vorlieben der Verbraucher gerecht werden und gleichzeitig Gesundheit und Nachhaltigkeit fördern. Diese gezielten Maßnahmen entwickeln die Unternehmen tatsächlich im Einklang mit dem Niveau der Verbraucher und den erforderlichen gesundheits- und umweltfreundlichen Elementen weiter.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der globalen Marktstudie zum organischen Selen:

· Unternehmen wie Life Extension verbessern die Bioverfügbarkeit und Absorptionseffizienz von selenhaltigen Produkten, indem sie sich auf Formulierungen konzentrieren, die die Absorption maximieren.

· Selen wird auch von Unternehmen wie Nature Valley nahrhaften Snacks und Frühstückszerealien zugesetzt, um den Verbrauchern gesundheitliche Vorteile in einer leicht verzehrbaren Form zu bieten.

· Die Anwendung von organischem Selen in der Tierfutterindustrie nimmt zu, wobei Hersteller wie Alltech Produkte mit dem Schwerpunkt auf höherer Tierproduktivität und besserer Gesundheit entwickeln.

„Für eine bessere Marktdurchdringung müssen Hersteller von organischem Selen in personalisierte Ernährungsstrategien investieren, moderne Lieferformate nutzen und sich um grüne Zertifizierungen bemühen, um gesundheitsbewusste Menschen anzusprechen und Markentreue zu schaffen“, sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury (Kundenpartner für Lebensmittel und Getränke bei Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Wer gewinnt?

Aufgrund der starken Konkurrenz gibt es mehrere Akteure im Geschäft mit organischem Selen. Daher werden Anstrengungen unternommen, die die Bioverfügbarkeit von Selen und die Einbindung von Selen in funktionelle Lebensmittel verbessern. Alltech hat mit der Entwicklung von mit Selen angereichertem Tierfutter neue Maßstäbe gesetzt. Hersteller ändern ihre Taktik und übernehmen neue Technologien, ohne dabei Kompromisse bei der Umwelt einzugehen. NOW Foods implementiert neue Verpackungstechnologien, um die Haltbarkeit der Produkte zu verbessern und das Umweltbewusstsein zu stärken. Diese Strategien zeigen die dynamische und fortschrittliche Natur des Marktes, da Innovationen und verbraucherorientierte Ansätze die Branche vorantreiben.

Ø Life Extension hat ein neues Nahrungsergänzungsmittel mit Selen vorgestellt, das das hochbioverfügbare Selen mit mehreren anderen immunstärkenden Nährstoffen als zusätzliche Merkmale vereint. Dieses Produkt soll einem der aufkommendsten Trends der Verbraucher hin zu wirksamen Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln gerecht werden.

Zu diesen Marktführern auf dem globalen Markt für organisches Selen gehören Alltech, Wuhan Pharma Chemical Co., Ltd., Adisseo, Diamond V, Chia de Gracia FI, BIOGENA, Pharma Nord Inc., AngelYeast Co., Ltd., CHENGDU SUSTAR FEED CO., LTD, Pharmovit Dystrybucja, Earthier, Orffa und andere.

Erhalten Sie wertvolle Einblicke in den globalen Markt für organisches Selen:

Future Market Insights bietet in seinem neuen Angebot eine gründliche, detaillierte und unvoreingenommene Analyse des globalen Marktes für organisches Selen und präsentiert historische Nachfragedaten für die Jahre 2019–2023 und Prognosestatistiken für die Jahre 2024–2034. Die Studie kategorisiert wertvolle Erkenntnisse zum globalen Markt für organisches Selen basierend auf Form, Qualität, Anwendungen und Region. Gemäß der Form wurde die Branche in Selenhefe, Selenmethionin, mit Selen angereicherte Hefe und andere kategorisiert. Nach Kategorie wurde die Branche in Lebensmittel, Futtermittel und Industrie unterteilt. Nach Anwendung wird der Markt weiter in Nahrungsergänzungsmittel, Tierfutter, Kosmetik, Landwirtschaft, Pharmazeutika und Sonstige unterteilt. Branchenanalysen wurden in Schlüsselländern in Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Westeuropa, Osteuropa, Balkan und Baltikum, Russland und Weißrussland, Zentralasien, Ostasien, Südasien und Pazifik sowie im Nahen Osten und Afrika durchgeführt.

Wichtige Segmente des Berichts

Nach Form:

Gemäß Form wurde die Branche in Selenhefe, Selenmethionin, mit Selen angereicherte Hefe und Sonstiges unterteilt.

Nach Qualität:

Dieses Segment ist weiter unterteilt in Lebensmittel, Futtermittel und Industrie.

Nach Anwendungen:

Dieses Segment ist weiter unterteilt in Nahrungsergänzungsmittel, Tierfutter, Kosmetika, Landwirtschaft, Pharmazeutika und Sonstiges.

Nach Region:

Die Branchenanalyse wurde in wichtigen Ländern Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Westeuropas, Osteuropas, des Balkans und Baltikums, Russlands und Weißrusslands, Zentralasiens, Ostasiens, Südasiens und Pazifiks sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas durchgeführt.

Author by:



Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

