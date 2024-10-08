1-800-STRIPER® Set To Paint The Town: Budget-Friendly Paved Lot Maintenance Comes To Denver
Date
10/8/2024 3:15:58 PM
Established pavement striping company launches fresh franchise location in Denver, offering property owners affordable striping options for worn out parking lots, Sport courts, and interior spaces .
DENVER, Oct. 8, 2024
On August 12, the newest 1-800-STRIPER® franchise rolled
out in North Denver, bringing business and property owners an affordable way to restore commercial and industrial parking lots – as well as plenty of other paved areas.
1-800-STRIPER® was founded more than 25 years ago on the belief that businesses don't need to spend a fortune on parking lot repairs and maintenance to make a good impression. Sometimes, a fresh set of lines is all that's needed.
The striping company offers customized layouts for parking lots and paved areas, ensuring ADA compliance, safety, and proper traffic flow. In addition, they
provide layout and line painting for sports courts, interior markings for parking garages and factories, and
temporary solutions for special events and construction sites.
The 1-800-STRIPER® concept began in 1999 when founder Luke Menear saw an unmet need in the industry. After working for a pavement maintenance company for just a few weeks, he noticed many property owners were spending large amounts of money on unnecessary maintenance when a few freshly painted lines would yield the same results. He purchased the company's striping equipment and set out to make his vision a reality, providing quick, budget-friendly solutions for keeping parking lots safe and attractive. More than two decades and over a million lines later, the company continues to build the trust of its customers through fast, friendly service, and excellent results.
1-800-STRIPER® of North Denver owner Brad Fausett is looking forward to continuing the company's superior customer service and quality standards. "Colorado is known for its breathtaking scenery and bustling commerce," he shared. "Our goal is to reflect both by providing clean, professional striping that complements the landscape and elevates the curb appeal of our clients' businesses."
Area business and property owners looking for a budget-friendly option for maintaining paved areas can call 720-549-2853 or visit
to set up a free estimate.
SOURCE 1-800-STRIPER® of North Denver
