(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Degica Leverages Cyntexa And Salesforce to Elevate Their Overall Payment Game

Using innovations from Cyntexa and Salesforce, Degica has been able to boost conversion rates, reduce order processing time, and engage international customers.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cyntexa today announced that Degica has experienced an overall improvement in their payment processes with the help of Salesforce and the expertise of Cyntexa. Cyntexa is using Salesforce B2C Commerce Cloud Cartridge's order management, multi-currency and language support functionality to help Degica see faster results and get the most from the Salesforce platform.

Degica, a payment processing service company, faced compatibility issues with dual architecture, causing inconsistency to deal with a varied customer base. Their disorganized order management system made it difficult to track the current status of orders in real time, affecting the customer experience.

Cyntexa caters to businesses of all sizes and industries, with their expertise ranging from Salesforce implementation , integration, development, consultation and managed services.

By using Salesforce B2C Commerce Cloud Cartridge and Cyntexa's expertise and innovations, Degica has been able to resolve compatibility issues, better engage international customers, and boost order processing time and customer conversions. They achieved remarkable results:

- 75% decreased compatibility issues

- 60% improvement in conversion rates

- 65% surge in international customer engagement

“We are extremely grateful to Degica for trusting us to enhance their payment processing management system. It was a rewarding journey working together, and we are thrilled to play a part in transforming their business. Starting with them stating their project requirements clearly, facilitating clear communication and forging collaborativeness, we have been able to work seamlessly with their teams and resolve all their major business challenges. With a focus on practicing transparency and building trust with our clients, we aim on creating long-term relationships. Our team of experts and their commitment towards on-time project delivery while maintaining quality have contributed to these achievements, and we aim that Degica reach even greater heights,.” said- Chakshuv Khurana, Growth Strategist at Cyntexa

“We would like to express our gratitude to Cyntexa for their outstanding expertise and collaboration in transforming our challenges into workable solutions. Their dedication towards the project, focus on timely completion, and quality have impressed us well. Their openness to continuous assistance has helped us scale our project with efficiency, making them an indispensable partner,.” said- David Zheng, Product Manager at Degica

Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. Since its launch in 2006, the platform has grown to include more than 8,000 apps and experts, with over 12 million

customer installs. AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Salesforce, AppExchange, Commerce Cloud, and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

ABOUT CYNTEXA

Cyntexa is a renowned IT consulting firm with over 6 years of remarkable experience that serves businesses of all sizes and industries. They boast a record of 900+ successful projects with a customer base of over 675 global clients. Their team of 400+ experts works closely with you to understand your

unique business requirements and offer scalable solutions that step up with your business.

ABOUT DEGICA

Degica is a Japan-based company that provides payment processing services to businesses around the world. Their offerings include KOMOJU, an advanced payment solution that accepts multiple payment methods, as well as game-tech support for businesses looking to expand their product and service offerings.

Tanushri Goyal

Cyntexa Labs Pvt. Ltd.

+1 628-262-4010

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.