Qatar Chamber Sponsors '2Nd Fozdeal Investment Forum'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Chamber recently signed an agreement with Nine Dots Group to support the second edition of the“Fozdeal Forum,” scheduled for January 2025 with a focus on environment, tourism, and AI.

The agreement was signed by QC Acting General Manager, Ali Saeed Bu Sherbak Al-Mansori, and Abdulaziz Al-Isaac, CEO of Nine Dots Group.

On this occasion, Ali Bu Sherbak Al Mansori underscored the Chamber's keenness on sponsoring the forum, noting that it also supported the first edition, which was held on the sidelines of the 'Made in Qatar' 2023 and showcased 15 innovative Qatari projects.

Al Mansori pointed out that the Chamber's sponsorship of the event reflects its interest in emerging projects that support the national economy. He also highlighted that the forum's objectives align with the Chamber's goals, which are in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy.

For his part, Abdulaziz Al Isaac, CEO of Nine Dots Group, thanked the Chamber for supporting the forum that supports trade and investment sectors in Qatar, emphasising the Group's interest in encouraging foreign capitals to invest in Qatar.

He said that this edition will feature international participation from more than 10 countries, with a focus on sectors that are of particular interest to investors during this period.

He added that registration will open in November with the launch of the forum's official website.

Al Issac further pointed out that Nine Dots provided numerous consultations to both foreign and Qatari investors over the past year, contributing to the establishment of more than 34 distinctive commercial projects.

These efforts helped citizens attract international brands or establish their own projects in Qatar in accordance with professional standards.