Will Capitalise Haryana’S Winning Momentum For 2026 Polls: TN BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Oct 8 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad said that the state BJP is drawing inspiration from its successful Haryana campaign to formulate its strategy for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

He said that the party is planning to highlight Prime Narendra Modi's achievements and connect with households to end the long-standing Dravida Model rule and its allies, accused of false promises and corruption.

Prasad said that the BJP's victory in Haryana demonstrates that people are rejecting divisive and demanding development, inclusivity, and effective governance.

“With Modi's leadership, Tamil Nadu is poised for progress in 2026. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made history in Haryana, securing 48 seats in the 2024 elections and a third consecutive term,” he said.

He said that this triumph underscores the people's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and leadership and added that the BJP's success in Haryana is a remarkable turnaround from 2009 when it held just four seats with a 9 per cent vote share.

The Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson said that with Modi at the helm in 2014, the party achieved a landmark victory, winning 47 seats with a 33.2 per cent vote share.

Prasad said that voters have rejected the Congress party's negative campaigns, adding that Rahul Gandhi's criticism of PM Modi has been met with disapproval.

He also said that BJP's victory reflects the people's trust in PM Modi's vision and leadership and added that the party was committed to development and inclusive governance, resonating with the public.

The BJP spokesperson said that with Nayab Singh Saini as Chief Minister, the BJP promises a new era for Haryana.

ANS Prasad said that inspired by the Haryana victory, the BJP is poised to make significant strides in Tamil Nadu's 2026 assembly elections.

Prasad said,“The BJP's commitment to development and inclusive governance will continue to guide its efforts in Tamil Nadu and beyond, building on the success in Haryana and looking towards a brighter future for all Indians.”