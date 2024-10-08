Techmediabreaks SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Reports On Private Placement Valued At Estimated $8.2M

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
SOBRsafe (NASDAQ: SOBR ), a provider of next-generation, transdermal alcohol-detection solutions, has released certain information regarding a private placement. The placement, which is with certain institutional investors, is projected to result in an estimated $8.2 million for the company, before the deduction of standard fees and costs. SOBRsafe anticipates using the funds for working capital and general corporate purposes. The company plans on issuing 2,024,691 units in connection with the placement, with each unit sold at $4.05. The announcement noted that each unit will comprise one share of common stock (or one prefunded warrant in lieu thereof), two Series A warrants and one Series B warrant. The placement is expected to close today and is subject to customary closing conditions. Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as placement agent for the private placement.
SOBR Safe Inc.
SOBRsafe offers an advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology that detects and instantaneously reports in real time the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin - no breath, blood or urine sample is required. Alcohol misuse is the fourth-leading cause of preventable death in America and the seventh worldwide. Yet prevention and monitoring solutions have not kept pace with this epidemic. Legacy technologies are invasive, inefficient, unhygienic and unconnected. There has to be a better way. Enter SOBRsafe. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides next-generation, passive-detection technology for the behavioral health, judicial and consumer markets, as well as for licensing and integration. The SOBRsafe technology is commercially available for point-of-care screening (SOBRcheck) and continuous monitoring (SOBRsure). SOBRsafe is on a mission to create better outcomes and save lives. For more information about the company, visit
