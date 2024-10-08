TWO MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT PARTNERS NAMED TOP WOMEN IN BUSINESS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Musick Peeler Partner Lisa Hsiao

Musick Peeler Partner Shireen Rogers

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Partners Lisa Hsiao and Shireen Rogers have been selected as nominees for the Orange County Business Journal's“2024 Women in Business Awards” and recognized in a special supplement. The recognition honors successful and impactful women business leaders in the Orange County community.Ms. Hsiao is an experienced trial attorney and focuses her practice on transportation, product liability, business litigation and employment related matters. She represents Fortune 500 companies, small businesses and individuals in high-exposure tort-based litigation with an emphasis on product liability, business litigation and transportation law. She has obtained favorable results for her clients through early mediation, dispositive motions, pre-trial motions, and jury and court trials. From pre-suit strategy to trial, Ms. Hsiao has constantly been praised for her ability to efficiently achieve favorable results for her clients.Due to her legal prowess and dedication, Ms. Hsiao was selected to chair the firm's Business Litigation Insurance Defense Group and Rapid Response Group, whose work is invaluable to Musick Peeler's work and clientele.Ms. Rogers' role as an active member of the firm's Diversity Committee underscores the high regard in which both the firm and her colleagues hold her,” states the publication.“As a Partner, Ms. Rogers contributes her extensive expertise across multiple practice groups, including Business Litigation with an emphasis in defending ADA structural and website compliance claims, Insurance Litigation, Labor and Employment, and Construction.”“Ms. Rogers' legal acumen and strategic insight have proven to be invaluable assets, driving the firm's success in complex litigation,” the profile continues.“Her ability to navigate and resolve challenging cases showcases her talent, knowledge, and innovative approach, solidifying her reputation as a formidable attorney.”

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

Equinox Strategy Partners

+1 3106016008

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.