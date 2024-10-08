AER Worldwide Welcomes Andrew Parlier As New Director Of Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AER's new Director of Operations - Andrew Parlier

AER Worldwide Logo

AER welcomes Andrew Parlier as Director of Operations, bringing expertise in engineering, sustainability, and innovation to advance operational excellence.

- Andre Weiglin, President of AERLIVERMORE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AER Worldwide is excited to announce that Andrew Parlier has joined the company as the new Director of Operations. Andrew comes from a strong engineering, science, and technology background with experience in consumer electronics, IT infrastructure, and climate research. Andrew shares AER's commitment to responsible stewardship of humanity and the planet through excellence in sustainability and the circular economy.Engineering vision in operationsAndrew earned both a Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University with a focus on embedded systems design, development, and manufacturing. Most recently, he led hardware development teams at Scripps Institution of Oceanography (where he also earned a Master's in Applied Ocean Science) and software development teams at Pastel, a startup he co-founded to build AI tools for educators.Andrew's approach to operations focuses on increasing efficiency through serving people.“Everyone deserves to have the tools and processes to make their jobs easy, meaningful, and efficient,” he said.“There is always room for improvement, and finding solutions that both augment the work experience and increase operational efficiency often requires a combination of technology, creativity, and collaboration with folks from the warehouse floor to the President's office.” He believes that operations today must be built with an eye on the future, ensuring that environmental responsibility and operational excellence go hand-in-hand as technology continues to advance.This philosophy aligns with AER's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals, which emphasize sustainable resource management, reducing electronic waste, fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment, and maintaining the highest ethical standards in operations. Andrew's commitment to both innovation and environmental responsibility strengthens AER's mission to integrate sustainability into every aspect of its operations.A strong addition to the AER teamAndre Weiglein, President of AER Worldwide, expressed his enthusiasm about Andrew joining the team:“Every team, whether the context is business, sports, family or community is both dependent on its stars as well as the cohesiveness of all team members. AER has just added a star in Andrew Parlier. The combination of his energy, training, education and abilities as a leader is a major addition for AER Worldwide's progression of leadership in our industry.”About AER WorldwideAER Worldwide is a global leader in IT Asset Management, specializing in maximizing value recovery for end-of-life electronics while contributing to a circular economy. Our comprehensive services span the entire IT product life cycle, ensuring that your organization benefits from our expertise in global marketplaces, value recovery and cost saving measures.AER has been providing Asset Management and Value Recovery Solutions since our inception in 1996. Our headquarters are in the heart of the Silicon Valley in Livermore, California. To meet the growing needs and requirements of our global client base, we now have eight strategically located facilities along with a robust network of prequalified recycling partners in strategically located markets. AER is always looking to provide 'close to source processing' and work closely with our clients to provide cost and carbon savings wherever possible.AER understands data security, environmental compliance and downstream transparency are core to our clients' needs in today's information age. We work hand in hand with our clients' using our proprietary reporting tools to deliver comprehensive and transparent reports, which have changed the way our clients look at data and manage their assets and internal policies.

