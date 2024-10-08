KIMITAKE Shines At ECOLUXE Lounge Endless Summer Festival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KIMITAKE at ECOLUXE Lounge

A Luxury Gifting Event in Celebration of the 2024 Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KIMITAKE, the luxury jewelry brand known for its exquisite 18K and diamond pieces, made a dazzling appearance at the ECOLUXE Lounge's Endless Summer Festival, one of the exclusive parties associated with the 2024 Emmy Awards.

Hosted at a private estate in Beverly Hills, the event brought together high-profile celebrities, media, and influencers to celebrate television's biggest night, while supporting Marley's Mutts Dog Rescue Ranch.

Produced by veteran TV and film product placement producer Debbie Durkin, the 18th annual ECOLUXE Lounge featured a luxury gifting experience with brands from fashion, beauty, wellness, and more. KIMITAKE joined an elite lineup of vendors, making a significant impact at this prestigious event.

KIMITAKE offered attendees the chance to experience the meticulous craftsmanship behind their hand-made jewelry pieces. Guests were invited to indulge in the beautiful pieces, which are a blend of traditional Japanese craftsmanship and modern elegance.

One guest commented,“Their jewelry pieces are truly stunning, but their brand story is just as captivating. It's a blend of artistry, sense of purpose, and timeless elegance that makes KIMITAKE stand out.”

As KIMITAKE continues to expand its presence in the U.S., its involvement in high-profile events like the ECOLUXE Lounge further cements their reputation as a luxury brand with a solid brand story. The brand's unique and elegant designs were a perfect fit for this prestigious Emmy weekend celebration.

For more information about KIMITAKE, please visit .

Media Contact: Takeshi Yokota / ...

###

About KIMITAKE:

KIMITAKE expresses the miracle of birth, encounters between people, and new emotions born from them, along with Japanese tradition. No one can live alone. Through interactions and mutual support, trust, friendship, and love are born, forming bonds. This is the unique culture of Japan that cherishes harmony between people, known as "wa no kokoro" (the spirit of harmony)." KIMITAKE infuses this tradition and contemporary flair, offering life's beauty and joy with products that are the most elegant and the most exceptional.

KIMITAKE offers a range of collections including Birth, Links, and Harmony, complemented by an exclusive service ADEVE as well as a special material Samurai Braided Cord.

Takeshi Yokota

KIMITAKE Inc

+1 310-876-5508

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.