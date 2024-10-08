BJP Won Nearly 2/3 Seats It Contested In J&K: Assam CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Oct 8 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that the BJP won nearly 2⁄3 seats it contested in J&K.

Taking to X handle, Sarma wrote,“Gratitude and congratulations to our @BJP4JnK Karyakartas for improving the party's tally to 29 seats compared to 25 seats in 2014. BJP won nearly 2/3 of all seats it contested. With BJP emerging as the 2nd largest party, it is a complete rout for the in Jammu and defeat for those wanting to reintroduce Article 370.”

“Under Aadarniya @narendramodi Ji's leadership Jammu & Kashmir saw the most enthusiastic democratic process in several decades. Today's results is an endorsement for the efforts to defeat anti-national forces and bring the region to a path of peace and progress,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he feels proud by BJP's performance in the Jammu and Kashmir.

He posted on X,“I am proud of the BJP's performance in Jammu and Kashmir. I thank all those who have voted for our Party and placed their trust in us. I assure the people that we will keep working for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir. I also appreciate the industrious efforts of our Karyakartas.”

“These elections in Jammu and Kashmir have been very special. They were held for the first time after the removal of Articles 370 and 35(A) and witnessed a high turnout, thus showing the people's belief in democracy. I compliment each and every person of Jammu and Kashmir for this,” PM Modi further wrote.

Notably, with 49 seats out of 90, the Congress-National Conference alliance has won the Assembly elections and is poised to form the government.

Of these, the National Conference holds 42 seats, the Indian National Congress holds 6, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-CPI (M) holds one.

In the first Assembly elections in ten years and the first since Article 370 was repealed, the BJP secured 29 seats in Jammu and Kashmir.