Ibex Expands Call Center Operations In Honduras, Creating 250 New Jobs In The Region

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement solutions, today announced a significant expansion of its operations in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras. This expansion underscores ibex's commitment to growth in the region and strengthens its nearshore strategy.

ibex has officially added almost 10,000 square feet of space to its footprint in Honduras. The expanded facility now includes more than 180 additional production seats, representing a 35% increase in operational capacity. The space also features additional recreational areas, offices and training spaces, demonstrating ibex's dedication to creating a supportive and productive work environment for its employees.

ibex's expanded operations in Honduras are expected to create approximately 250 new job opportunities, further contributing to the local economy. The new space became operational in mid-September, with the frontline team successfully handling its first calls. ibex anticipates full utilization of the upgraded space in the coming month.

“Our continued investment in Honduras reflects ibex's unwavering commitment to the country and reinforces our successful nearshore strategy. I want to extend my gratitude to all team members who contributed their time and effort in bringing this project to fruition,” said Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex.“Our increased presence in Honduras is not only creating valuable employment opportunities, but also strengthening our ability to deliver high-quality services to our global clients. This expansion is also a testament to the skilled workforce in Honduras and our confidence in the country as a key hub for our operations."

The expansion comes on the heels of an impressive year of growth for ibex Honduras. In fiscal year 2024, the office saw a remarkable 249% increase in headcount, reflecting the rapid scaling of operations in the country. This growth has been driven by the introduction of new lines of business and clients within the Fintech vertical, as well as an expansion into HR support services.

Employee development and internal advancement in Honduras are key to ibex's success, as evidenced by the promotion of 156 team members during fiscal year 2024. With the current expansion, ibex anticipates even more promotional opportunities in Honduras, further strengthening the company's position as an employer of choice in the region.

ibex has been recognized for its outstanding culture, employee experience, development opportunities, and service, including Best Place to Work for Women in Central America and the Caribbean by Great Place to Work, Nearshore Company of the Year by Nearshore Americas, and Central America and Caribbean Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of approximately 30 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world's leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including the AI-powered ibex Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 175 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

