Dubai Crown Prince Receives Kuwait's First Deputy PM

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Dubai Crown Prince, UAE Deputy Prime and Minister of Defense Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashed Al-Maktoum received, Tuesday, Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Al-Sabah. During the meeting, they discussed Kuwaiti-Emirati relations and ways of developing them and their joint cooperation. Accompanying delegation of Dubai and senior officials of the of Defense were present at the meeting. (end) ao

