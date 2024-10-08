Dubai Crown Prince Receives Kuwait's First Deputy PM
10/8/2024 10:10:35 AM
KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Dubai Crown Prince, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashed Al-Maktoum received, Tuesday, Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Al-Sabah.
During the meeting, they discussed Kuwaiti-Emirati relations and ways of developing them and their joint cooperation.
Accompanying delegation of Dubai crown prince and senior officials of the Ministry of Defense were present at the meeting. (end)
