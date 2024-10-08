Velocity MSC Shares Its Chief Finance Officer, Betty Ong, Named Top Technology CFO Of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOLLAND, Ohio, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity, A Managed Solutions Company , a solution and of voice and data networking and connectivity for multi-location enterprises across multiple industries, announces its Chief Officer, Betty Ong, as one of the Top 25 CFOs of 2024 by Top CFOs publication . This prestigious accolade recognizes technology CFOs who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in driving financial strategies, securing capital for innovation, and optimizing resource allocation to support growth in the tech industry.

Betty Ong, CFO of Velocity

This year, the award places Betty among an elite group of CFOs from industry giants such as Amazon, Meta, Cisco, and Uber, recognized for their significant career achievements and contributions to the tech industry. Betty's strategic leadership, hands-on approach, and successful finance team development over her two-plus decades in technology, financial services, and telecommunications have been instrumental in Velocity's accelerated growth and market position.

Since joining the company in 2021, Betty has spearheaded the transformation of key financial processes, significantly improving the quality and speed of GAAP financial statement production. Her strategic oversight also led to successfully deploying a new ERP system, streamlining operations, and positioning Velocity for long-term scalability and success. Ong's leadership continues to drive operational excellence and financial efficiency, making her an indispensable force behind Velocity's growth.

"Betty has not only strengthened Velocity's financial and accounting operations while building a strong team of professionals but has also built a dynamic team dedicated to continuous improvement," said Jim Rothschild, EVP, General Counsel and Data Privacy Officer of Velocity. "Her leadership has been instrumental to driving efficiency across critical areas such as payables, receivables, and cash management, and her vision continues to propel the financial department – and the company – toward greater success."

With a focus on data integrity, financial analysis, and long-term growth, Betty delivers essential financial insights that have been pivotal in guiding Velocity through the complexities of the telecommunications industry. Her vision ensures that the company remains competitive and thrives in an ever-evolving market.

"Focused and actively engaged with her teams, Betty is consistently staying connected to the processes that are instrumental to our success," said Mark Walker, President and COO of Velocity. "Her vision for driving efficiency and effectiveness is key to our growth, and her ability to navigate a founder-led company while guiding it toward future expansion is invaluable."

Before joining Velocity in 2021 , Betty held leadership positions at Unacast, H1, Shore Group Associates, and Thomson Reuters. She brings over 20 years of diverse experience from startups to public companies to Velocity, uniquely positioned to drive its growth strategies and adapt to market changes with agility.

Betty expressed her gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing her belief in Velocity's telecom and IT solutions. She said, "I truly believe in the impact of our end-to-end telecom and IT solutions. The launch of our Global Expense Management (GEM) platform , alongside Telecom Expense Management (TEMS), is helping our clients streamline costs and improve efficiency. With GEM's automation and cost allocation features and TEM's focus on optimizing telecom expenses, we're giving companies better visibility and control over their resources and enabling them to stay competitive in a rapidly changing digital world."

ABOUT VELOCITY MSC

Velocity

is a technology solution and service provider of voice, data, connectivity, networking, and Global Telecom Expense Management for multi-location enterprises across multiple industries. With its nationwide network of field technicians, project managers, and software developers, Velocity is a single-source partner dedicated to providing comprehensive support with its 24/7/365 U.S.-based technical support, warehouse, inventory, repair depot, and supply chain and logistics services. Velocity monitors technology environments continuously, enabling faster responsiveness and reducing downtime. Founded in 2005, Velocity is a CLEC licensed to operate in all 50 states. It has over 600 employees, 21 redundant data centers, 450 carrier agreements, and 5,500 certified technicians throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit .

